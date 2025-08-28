Handel’s Ice Cream Opens Newest Scoop Shop in Henderson

First Nevada franchisee expands iconic brand in market with his second location

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, opens its fourth store in the greater Las Vegas area on Thursday, September 4. The new Henderson Handel's, located at 1685 E. Cactus Ave, celebrates its grand opening that same Thursday, with doors opening at 11 a.m. Franchisee Patrick Frank adds this location as his second Handel’s, following the flagship Nevada store on Tropicana Ave. To celebrate the first 50 guests will receive one free small cone (sugar/cake or dish)!Patrick Frank grew up a lifelong fan of Handel’s, being from Youngstown, OH, the brand’s hometown. After graduating college, he moved to Las Vegas, launching a career at Wynn as a promoter for Tryst Nightclub. During his tenure, Tryst thrived, and he helped open XS Nightclub at the Encore. Yet every trip back to Ohio brought him straight to Handel’s, his first stop after seeing family. He loved the ice cream so much that he returned to Las Vegas each time with 10 quarts in tow.“My mother would ask why I always brought home so much ice cream, and I would tell her it’s because there isn’t any good ice cream like Handel’s in Vegas,” said Patrick Frank, Owner of the Henderson Handel’s Ice Cream. “My mom jokingly said I should buy one. I started to save money and researched the brand. After having the chance to speak to Lenny (Fisher) and Jim one summer day when I was visiting my family, I walked out with a deal to bring the first Handel’s Ice Cream to Las Vegas. I opened the Tropicana location in January 2015. I waited a number of years to make the Henderson Handel’s a reality, and am eager to welcome guests to our store and share my beloved childhood treat with them.”The Henderson shop spans 1,700 sq. ft. and offers pick-up and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates, along with catering services. Guests enjoy service daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The store serves both classic and seasonal flavors, with 48 rotating each month. Scoop Shops make all flavors fresh daily in small batches by hand.Handel's encourages a culture of community service. Stores across the country, including the newest one in Henderson, offer Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and other fundraising opportunities to help various local causes. Contact the store at 702-430-3943 for more information.“I am very active in the community, and look forward to continuing to support organizations we have previously partnered with in addition to new ones,” said Frank.For more information about Handel’s Henderson, including upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/henderson or follow them on Instagram @handelsslv.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 160 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 160 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

