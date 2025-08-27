Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X13 and X14 temporarily closed to the public from 3 to 7 September

MACAU, August 27 - In conjunction with the programme Wendy & the Wonderland, integrated in the 23rd Macao City Fringe Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X13 and X14, will be temporarily closed to the public from 3 to 7 September.

