Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X13 and X14 temporarily closed to the public from 3 to 7 September

MACAU, August 27 - In conjunction with the programme Wendy & the Wonderland, integrated in the 23rd Macao City Fringe Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards - Plots X13 and X14, will be temporarily closed to the public from 3 to 7 September.

