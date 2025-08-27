Minister Siviwe Gwarube announces members of National Education and Training Council (NETC), 27 Aug

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube, will on Wednesday 27 August officially announce the appointment of the Chairperson and 14 members of the National Education and Training Council (NETC) at a media briefing.

The National Education and Training Council (NETC), established in 2009 under the National Education Policy Act (NEPA), is now being revitalised to fulfil its important mandate. Following a transparent public nomination process, the Minister is operationalising the Council, which will serve as a key advisory body on school education policy matters.”

The announcement marks a significant milestone in strengthening South Africa’s education policy architecture and aligns with the priorities of the 2025 State of the Nation Address (SONA), including the School Resourcing Model, Quality Foundational Learning, Promotion and Progression Requirements, Reducing the Administrative Burden on Teachers, amongst others.

Members of the media are invited to attend the briefing and will be afforded interview opportunities as follows:

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre (GCIS Press Room), Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

Date: Today, Wednesday, 27 August 2025

Time: 08h30 – 10h30

The Minister will:

Deliver a statement on the operationalisation of the NETC;

Introduce the appointed Chairperson and members; and

Engage in a Q&A session with the media.

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education, the Director-General, and senior officials of the Department will also be in attendance.

Note to Editors:

The inaugural meeting of the NETC will take place immediately after the briefing but will be a closed session, not open to the media.

Media are kindly requested to arrive at least 30 minutes before the briefing to allow for set-up.

Media enquiries

Head of Communication: Elijah Mhlanga

Cell: 083 580 8275

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

Media Relations Specialist: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

#GovZAUpdates