ICE Detains Criminal Illegal Aliens Convicted of Heinous Crimes Against Americans

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrests of criminal illegal aliens convicted of violent crimes across the United States. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are fufilling the American people’s mandate to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from our country.

“On day one, President Trump unleashed ICE law enforcement to go after depraved criminals who are terrorizing American communities,” said a Senior DHS Official. “In just one day, ICE officers across the U.S. nabbed illegal aliens with convictions for sexual assault with a child, sodomy, vehicle theft, and more barbaric crimes. While sanctuary polticians and the media were peddling a FALSE sob story of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, our brave ICE law enforcement was arresting the worst of the worst.”

From Texas to New York to California, ICE officers are removing the worst of the worst violent offenders from our streets and sending a clear message: America is no longer a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens.

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Arturo Lopez-Ramirez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of sodomy by force in Alameda County, California.

Julio-Cesar Lopez-Rivera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of injury to a child in Dallas County, Texas.

Edgar Stiven Rivera-Villanueva, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of attempted gang assault in Queens, New York.

Salvador Hernandez-Aguilar, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of theft of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Darlin Josue Martinez-Espinoza, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of aggravated sexual assault with a child, indecency with a child, and driving while intoxicated in Austin, Texas.

ICE continues to prioritize the arrest and removal of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Each arrest underscores the agency’s unwavering mission to defend the homeland and restore law and order.