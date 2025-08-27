Secretary Noem Announces DHS Arrest of 5,000th Illegal Alien in Los Angeles Since Operations Began in the Sanctuary City in June

Border Patrol and ICE law enforcement faced riots and assaults against them as they risked their lives to arrest the worst of the worst in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem today announced U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have made 5,000 arrests in Los Angeles, California since June.

While violent rioters and sanctuary politicians threatened law enforcement officers and attempted to obstruct them from enforcing the law, ICE and Border Patrol have continued to deliver on President Donald Trump’s promise to remove the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities.

“Today, DHS law enforcement made its 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles. That’s 5,000 criminal illegal aliens, gang members, child predators, and murderers taken off our streets. Precious lives saved. Families protected. American taxpayers spared the cost of their crimes AND the burden of their benefits. THANK YOU to our brave law enforcement officers. Make no mistake: if you are here illegally, we will find you, arrest you, and send you back. This is just the beginning,” said Secretary Kristi Noem.

Today, DHS’ 5,000th arrest in Los Angeles was Gustavo Garcia-Miranda—a criminal illegal alien from Mexico. Garcia-Miranda is a convicted drug trafficker and aggravated felon. He first illegally entered the U.S. in 2008 and was arrested by Border Patrol for illegal re-entry.

Secretary Noem has been clear: LA rioters would not stop DHS or slow us down. Our law enforcement will continue to enforce the law. And anyone who lays a hand on a law enforcement officer, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

###