Operation Pacific Viper: U.S. Coast Guard Announces Largest Drug Offload in its History

The Coast Guard achieved its largest-ever drug seizure in a single operation in its history

Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloaded over 76,000 pounds of illegal drugs, valued at $473 million, at Port Everglades, Florida as part of Operation Pacific Viper. This offload included approximately 61,740 pounds of cocaine and approximately 14,400 pounds of marijuana.

This is the largest drug offload in Coast Guard history.

This is the first major offload of Operation Pacific Viper, a historic partnership between the Coast Guard and the U.S. Navy that is surging forces to the Eastern Pacific to cut off drugs and human smuggling before they ever reach American shores. As part of this operation, the Coast Guard conducted 19 interdictions in international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. They are defending the Homeland with overwhelming force.

With a lethal dose of cocaine being as little as 1.2 grams, the amount offloaded by Hamilton’s crew is enough to potentially kill 23 million people.

“The Coast Guard continues leading U.S. efforts to control, secure, and defend the U.S. border and maritime approaches,” said Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard. “The cutter HAMILTON’s record-breaking offload is the latest demonstration of the success of Operation Pacific Viper, the Coast Guard’s aggressive operations to defeat drug smugglers at sea in the Eastern Pacific Ocean near Central and South America. We are incredibly proud of our crews who are safeguarding our nation. HAMILTON’s success sends a strong signal to the cartels that we own the sea. We will defeat them and protect our communities from the death and devastation from the scourge of illegal drugs.”

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102), USCGC Stone (WMSL 758), USCGC Venturous (WMEC 625), and USCGC Seneca (WMEC 906), transit in formation while conducting operations in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Navy Photo by Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Teague Bullard)

"The crew of Hamilton, who have been on the ship for over the last two months, personally interdicted over 47,000 pounds cocaine,” said Rear Adm. Adam Chamie, Coast Guard Southeast District Commander. “These men and women put themselves in harm's way time and again to stop the bad guys, apprehend the smugglers and seize the drugs. This is grueling and dangerous work, and I am extremely proud of them.”

Operation Pacific Viper is part of a wider effort ordered by President Trump to combat foreign drug cartels in Latin America. This operation is still ongoing, and, under the leadership of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the men and women of the Coast Guard will continue deploying overwhelming force against the cartels, cutting off the flow of drugs into the United States and put an end to the cartel’s reign of terror.

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Hamilton offloads more than 76,140 lbs of illicit narcotics at Port Everglades, Florida, on August 25, 2025. This is the largest cocaine offload to date in Coast Guard history, with the assistance of partner agencies, during counterdrug operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea. (Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Bacon, U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters)