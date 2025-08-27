Gonzaga University Welcomes All to Inauguration Celebrations for ...

Gonzaga University is proud to announce the week-long inauguration celebration of new Gonzaga President Katia Passerini, a series of events commemorating the start of this exciting chapter in Gonzaga history and culminating with an installation ceremony at McCarthey Athletic Center on Friday, Sept. 26, at 2 p.m.

The public is welcome and encouraged to join Gonzaga at many of the events held the week of Sept. 22-26, especially the historic inauguration of Passerini as Gonzaga’s 27th president. Those interested in attending can RSVP at Gonzaga.edu/27. The Sept. 26 ceremony will follow standard McCarthey Athletic Center safety protocols including the venue’s clear-bag policy.

The inauguration ceremony will feature a keynote address by Sister Raffaella Petrini, F.S.E., president of the Pontifical Commission for the Vatican City State and president of the Governate of the Vatican City State. The Pontifical Commission was formed in 1939, works as the legislative body of Vatican City in Rome and is delegated authority by the Pope. Sister Petrini is the first woman and first non-Cardinal to serve in the role.

The inauguration ceremony will be rooted in Gonzaga’s Jesuit, Catholic and humanistic Mission, and celebrate the University’s deep connection to the Inland Northwest. It will also affirm a shared commitment to opening doors of opportunity, empowering human potential and leading with hope – three themes that will resonate throughout the week’s activities.

President Katia Passerini meeting with student orientation leaders this summer. Photo by Zack Berlat.



Several events during the week will be of interest to both the Gonzaga and greater Spokane communities. A full schedule is available here. Among the highlights:

A History of Gonzaga, Tuesday, Sept. 23, noon in Hemmingson Auditorium on the Gonzaga campus. Discover the rich and evolving story of Gonzaga University through a compelling presentation exploring Gonzaga’s legacy of faith, leadership and innovation.

Mission in Motion: A Showcase of Strategic Impact, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 4:30 p.m. in Hemmingson Ballroom. Guests will enjoy a dynamic showcase of how Gonzaga turns its strategic academic goals into real-world impact.

Global Engagement Faculty Award Showcase, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m. in Jundt Lounge of Hemmingson Center. Faculty from across disciplines will share how their research and teaching help students deepen their understanding of cultures and global issues.

Voices of Faith: A Conversation with America Media, Wednesday, Sept. 24, 7 p.m. in the Globe Room of Cataldo Hall. Join the editors of America magazine, the preeminent Catholic publication in the United States, for a panel discussion exploring faith, dialogue and journalism in modern society.

Inauguration Mass, Friday, Sept. 26, 10:30 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church. Guests of all faith traditions are welcome to join the Gonzaga community for a sacred moment of reflection, gratitude and hope.

Installation Ceremony, Friday, Sept. 26, 2 p.m. at McCarthey Athletic Center. The inauguration of Katia Passerini marks a moment of transition and tradition as Gonzaga looks to the future with faith, purpose and promise.

Community Reception, Friday, Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m. on the McCarthey Athletic Center lawn. Join this casual gathering to celebrate President Passerini’s inauguration and this historic moment on Gonzaga’s journey.

Bing Crosby 100th Anniversary Event, Saturday, Sept. 27, 11 a.m. at Jepson Wolff Auditorium. Celebrate the 100th anniversary of Bing Crosby’s departure from Spokane to Hollywood through this special presentation about the classic crooner's relationship with Gonzaga.

Celebrating 25 Years of Entrepreneurship at Gonzaga, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2 p.m. at the Jepson Wolff Auditorium. Alumni of Gonzaga’s Hogan Entrepreneurial Leadership Program will share stories of innovation, impact and their paths as leaders and changemakers.

Community Mass, Sunday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church. All are invited for a community Mass to close Gonzaga’s inauguration weekend in prayer and gratitude.