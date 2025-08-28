Climb for LIFE: Suicide Survivor Sam Roberts to Trek Annapurna Base Camp on World Suicide Prevention Day

a suicide survivor, with his two teenage sons on their Climb for LIFE to Annapurna Base Camp, raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention.

This climb is more than a journey—it’s a mission to raise awareness, create safe spaces, and bring hope to those struggling with mental health.” — Sam Roberts, Founder of Olive Branch Psychology

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This September, Sam Roberts, a suicide survivor and founder of Olive Branch Psychology, will embark on a meaningful journey to Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal as part of the Climb for LIFE campaign. He will be joined by a small team including his two teenage sons. The team will reach the base camp on September 10, World Suicide Prevention Day, coinciding with the 12th anniversary of Olive Branch Counselling and Therapy Services.

The Climb for LIFE campaign aims to raise awareness about mental health and support suicide prevention efforts in Singapore. Sam Roberts is partnering with Samaritans of Singapore (SOS), an organization that provides critical intervention and support, preventing one case of imminent suicide risk every 14 hours.

100% of donations raised through this campaign will go directly to SOS, and are eligible for 250% tax deduction.

Sam Roberts shared, “This climb represents both a personal milestone in my journey as a suicide survivor and an opportunity to advocate for mental health awareness. Our hope is to inspire others to create safe spaces where individuals can seek help without fear or stigma.”

Members of the public can follow the journey and contribute to the cause through the campaign’s Facebook page and donation portal:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/climbforlife.SOS/

Donate: https://www.giving.sg/donate/campaign/climb-for-life-SOS

About Olive Branch Psychology:

Founded in 2013, Olive Branch Psychology is a family-centred psychology clinic providing professional mental health support to children, teenagers, adults, couples, and seniors across Singapore.

Media Contact:

Sam Roberts

Founder & Registered Clinical Counsellor

Olive Branch Psychology

Email: sam@olivebranch.com.sg

Phone: +65 84359721

