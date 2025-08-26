Californians strongly support the Governor’s strategy to create more housing

The results show across-the-board support for the Governor’s revisions to CEQA. Here’s who is ready to see more projects be built now:

All Californians: 74%

Californians across party lines: 70% of Republicans, 81% of Democrats

Californians across age groups : 73% of Gen Z Californians, 75% of Millennials, 73% of Gen X, and 77% of Baby Boomers

Diverse representation of support: 71% of Asian voters, 82% of Black voters, 72% of Hispanic voters, and 76% of white voters

About the Governor’s recent reforms

Earlier this summer, Governor Newsom signed historic legislation as part of the 2025-2026 state budget, enacting new laws that delivered the most consequential housing and infrastructure reform in recent state history. These transformative measures, including Assembly Bill 130 and Senate Bill 131, brought to life the bold vision set forth in the Governor’s May Revision — advancing faster, more affordable housing and infrastructure as part of California’s Abundance Agenda. Together, the two budget trailer bills created a comprehensive streamlining package that breaks down longstanding barriers, modernizes CEQA review for critical housing and infrastructure projects, and provides new tools to accelerate production and reduce costs.



Strategies that work

This builds on the Governor’s broader effort to address the homelessness and housing crises impacting the entire nation and reverse a problem decades in the making. Governor Newsom is creating a structural and foundational model that will have positive impacts for generations to come by streamlining and prioritizing building of new housing, funding new shelters, housing, and supports, holding local governments accountable, removing unsanitary and dangerous encampments, and addressing mental health and its impact on homelessness through voter-approved Proposition 1, creating new pathways for those who need it most through updated conservatorship laws and a new CARE court system.



Reversing a decades-in-the-making crisis

Creating more housing is a key part of the state’s strategy to address homelessness — a strategy producing positive results. Last week, the state announced reporting showing reduced homelessness in communities throughout California. Through Governor Newsom’s support of local government efforts and state investments, like the funding announced today, California is reversing decades of inaction on homelessness.

Between 2014 and 2019 — before Governor Newsom took office — unsheltered homelessness in California rose by approximately 37,000 people. Since then, under this Administration, California has significantly slowed that growth, even as many other states have seen worsening trends.

Outperforming the nation

In 2024, while homelessness increased nationally by over 18%, California limited its overall increase to just 3% — a lower rate than in 40 other states. The state also held the growth of unsheltered homelessness to just 0.45%, compared to a national increase of nearly 7%. States like Florida, Texas, New York, and Illinois saw larger increases both in percentage and absolute numbers. California also achieved the nation’s largest reduction in veteran homelessness and made meaningful progress in reducing youth homelessness.