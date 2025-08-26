U.S. Department of Commerce Issues Affirmative Final Determinations in AD/CVD Investigations of Corrosion-Resistant Steel Products from Ten Trading Partners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) announced its final affirmative determinations in the antidumping duty (AD) and countervailing duty (CVD) investigations on certain corrosion-resistant steel (CORE) products from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Africa, Taiwan, the Republic of Türkiye (Türkiye), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam (Vietnam).

“American steel companies and workers deserve to compete on a level playing field,” said Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt. “The rates announced today demonstrate that the Trump Administration will vigorously enforce U.S. trade laws and will not tolerate unfairly traded goods in the U.S. marketplace.”

This determination covers approximately $2.9 billion in imports and supports the continued health of U.S. steel production. CORE is used in the manufacture of automobile bodies, appliances, and commercial and residential buildings, as well as in other construction applications that are essential to U.S. consumers and the viability of strong manufacturing jobs across the United States.

Commerce made its final determinations that imports of CORE into the United States from ten trading partners were being dumped and/or subsidized at the following effective rates for the individually examined foreign companies:

Companies that failed to respond to Commerce’s investigative inquiries are receiving rates based on application of facts available using adverse inferences. For more information on these investigations, please see Enforcement and Compliance’s Antidumping and Countervailing Duty Centralized Electronic Service System (ACCESS) by searching the case numbers listed above. ACCESS is available for free to all registered users.

The International Trade Commission (ITC), a separate agency, will next make a final determination of injury to the domestic steel industry. If the ITC makes an affirmative, trading partner-specific injury determination, Commerce will issue AD and CVD orders at the rates listed above and provide the domestic steel industry with the relief entitled to it under the law.

Commerce’s Enforcement and Compliance unit within the International Trade Administration is responsible for vigorously enforcing U.S. trade laws and does so based on factual evidence provided on the record. Commerce currently maintains 777 AD/CVD orders which provide relief to American companies and industries impacted by unfair trade. Of the over 700 orders, nine are on CORE from China, India, Italy, Korea, and Taiwan and 40 percent involve steel and steel-related products, the single largest commodity group.

