Text, Call or Click: Texas Game Wardens Make Reporting Wildlife Crimes Easier Than Ever with Tip411

AUSTIN — Texans now have a faster, easier and completely anonymous way to report fishing, wildlife and boating violations—putting the power to protect our natural resources right at their fingertips. Operation Game Thief (OGT), Texas’ wildlife crime-stoppers program, has launched Tip411—a new mobile app, text line and online web form that makes reporting wildlife crimes more accessible than ever.

Whether in the field, on the water, or scrolling on a phone at home, anyone can now report suspicious activity in seconds.

“Protecting Texas wildlife and our natural resources is a shared responsibility,” said Col. Ron VanderRoest, TPWD law enforcement director. “This new system makes it easier than ever for the public to speak up and make a difference while staying completely anonymous.”

The free Operation Game Thief App, available now for iOS and Android, allows users to submit tips, photos and videos directly to Texas Game Wardens by texting 847411 (Tip411) with the keyword “TXOGT” followed by the tip information and applicable photos or videos if available. Anonymous web tips can be submitted through the Operation Game Thief—Texas Parks & Wildlife Department (TPWD) website. Reporting by phone is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 800-792-GAME (4263).

Every year, illegal hunting and fishing rob Texans of precious wildlife and damage the ecosystems we all rely on. Public tips play a critical role in catching violators who may otherwise go undetected.

In recent years, information from concerned citizens has helped secure hundreds of convictions, recovered illegally taken wildlife and disrupted unlawful commercial trade operations across the state. Rewards of up to $1,000 are available for tips that lead to a conviction.

“If you see something, say something. It could be the one tip that stops a poacher or saves someone from injury on the water,” said VanderRoest. “You spot it, we stop it. These new reporting methods make it fast and easy to do the right thing.”

OGT was created in 1981 to combat poaching and protect Texas wildlife. Since its launch, the public has helped secure more than 600 convictions, which has resulted in about $195,000 in rewards being paid out. Texans who report violations help uphold a legacy of conservation and ensure that future generations can enjoy our state’s natural heritage.

Texas Game Wardens, within the Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, are responsible for enforcing laws related to the conservation and management of natural resources and public safety through community-based law enforcement. Their mission is to provide hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation opportunities for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Additionally, they play a crucial role in search and rescue operations during natural disasters, exemplifying their commitment to protecting both the environment and the people of Texas.

