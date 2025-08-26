New Requirements for Furbearer Hunters to Register Their Harvest Online Beginning September 1

CONTACT:

Andy Timmins: 603-271-1742

Allison Brehm: 603-271-7974

August 26, 2025

Concord, NH – To improve data collection and better manage New Hampshire’s furbearer species, hunters are now required to register furbearers taken by hunting using an online registration report. Furbearers with a hunting season include coyote, fisher, raccoon, red fox, gray fox, opossum, mink, weasel, skunk, and muskrat. Registration is now required only for furbearers taken by hunting and does not include animals taken by trapping, Wildlife Control Operators, or any other means of take. In addition to online registration, all fisher harvested must be sealed and the lower jaw must be submitted at the time of sealing.

Furbearer hunting seasons in New Hampshire open on September 1 for red and gray fox, opossum, skunk, and raccoon, with mink, muskrat, and weasel seasons opening on October 15 or November 1 depending on the Wildlife Management Unit. The hunting season for fisher opens on December 1. Coyotes may be hunted year round. To learn more, refer to the 2025-2026 New Hampshire Hunting Digest by visiting www.eregulations.com/newhampshire/hunting.

To expedite online registration, hunters must have a reliable internet connection and should have the following information readily available:

Hunting license number

Date and time of harvest

Town and Wildlife Management Unit of harvest

Method of take (hounds, bait, still hunting)

Sex of harvested furbearer

Number of hours of hunting effort prior to harvest

Any other information of interest (e.g., ear tagged number if present)

Successful online registration will result in a confirmation email upon completion. If you do not have an email address and do not want to create one, consider asking a friend or family member if you can use theirs. As a last resort, you may use nhfgfurbearers@gmail.com and contact the Wildlife Division to receive your confirmation number. Hunters must retain proof of registration by recording the confirmation number of each harvested animal on their hunting license, or on a document that is kept with their hunting license. It is imperative that hunters accurately enter registration data as the information is relied upon by both wildlife biologists and Conservation Officers.

To register furbearing animals online or to learn more visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/furbearer.