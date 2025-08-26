AGs secure federal education funding previously threatened by Trump administration

SEATTLE – Attorneys general, including Washington’s Nick Brown, have reached an agreement requiring the Trump administration to release the full balance of education funding for Washington schools at the heart of a multistate lawsuit filed last month.

Under the terms of the agreement and as required by law, the U.S. Department of Education must release the funds by no later than October 3.

Last month, Brown joined a coalition with 23 other states and the District of Columbia in suing the Trump administration over its illegal freeze on six longstanding programs for students and educators administered by the U.S. Department of Education just weeks before the school year was set to start.

In Washington, nearly $137 million in federal K-12 funding was frozen, jeopardizing key programs for after-school and summer learning, teacher preparation, and to support students learning English. Days later, after the multistate coalition filed suit, the Trump administration released the first tranche of funding that had previously been withheld.

The resolution also restores more than $13 million in funds for Washington’s adult education system and workforce development efforts.

“Making sure our kids have what they need to learn should be something we can all agree on,” Brown said. “I’m pleased that we resolved this case quickly and restored the vital education funding the Trump administration unlawfully tried to cancel.”

“This outcome was made possible through a bipartisan effort—both in and outside of the courtroom—to ensure students have the programs and support they are relying on for their academic success in the upcoming school year,” State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said. “Implementing and protecting intentional and targeted investments for the students who need them most is not a political issue—it’s a longstanding American value. Thank you to Attorney General Nick Brown and his office for their impactful work on this case and others.”

“I’m encouraged by the decision to release funding for the Basic Grant and the Integrated English Literacy and Civics Education grant. Now our colleges can focus on their mission of teaching tens of thousands of students across Washington state as they study for their high school diploma or GED, learn English, math, and digital literacy skills, and train for jobs,” said Nate Humphrey, executive director of the Washington State Board for Community and Technical Colleges. “We’re grateful to the Attorney General’s Office for taking a lead role in supporting Washington’s students.”

The multistate coalition and the Trump administration jointly moved to dismiss the case under the terms of an agreement that ensures the remaining funding is released on time, providing Washington and the multistate coalition with the full relief they had sought in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was led by California, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. In addition to Washington, the other plaintiffs were Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaiʻi, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Vermont, Wisconsin, and the governors of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

A copy of the joint motion to dismiss is available here.

For more information about this case, click here.

-30-

