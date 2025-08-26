Rezolve.ai Launches Rezolve SearchIQ, an AI-Powered Enterprise Search to End Costly Knowledge Hunts for Companies

Rezolve SearchIQ

The unified AI search platform delivers instant, personalized answers from workplace sources, tackling key productivity challenges for enterprises.

Search is no longer about finding data—it’s about delivering intelligence. With SearchIQ, we’re giving enterprises the ability to unlock instant, actionable answers that drive real productivity gains.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, the agentic AI company offering the most comprehensive, intelligent and purpose-built platform for employee support, today announced the launch of Rezolve SearchIQ, its AI-powered Enterprise Search platform. The solution addresses a pervasive challenge plaguing organizations worldwide: knowledge workers losing 30% of their time searching for information across disconnected systems and repositories.

Addressing the Enterprise Knowledge Crisis

Rezolve SearchIQ represents a practical application that delivers immediate productivity gains by transforming traditional keyword-based search into intelligent, conversational knowledge retrieval.

The Enterprise Search functionality tackles critical pain points identified across modern workplaces:

Scattered knowledge across multiple platforms and repositories

Time wasted on repetitive searches that yield poor results

Inability to surface contextually relevant information when needed

With secure access control, the platform connects to all major enterprise sources—including SharePoint, Confluence, Google Drive, Workday, and more—while honoring existing permissions. By unifying access to enterprise systems, the solution provides a single source of truth for organizational knowledge. The platform offers AI-powered semantic search, automatic document summarization, and conversational follow-ups that maintain context across multiple queries.

"The modern workplace is drowning in information while starving for knowledge," said Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder of Rezolve.ai. "With Rezolve SearchIQ , we've built something that fundamentally changes how employees interact with their organization's collective intelligence. Instead of hunting through dozens of systems and documents, they simply ask a question and get the answer they need—with full traceability and context."

Proven Results Drive Market Momentum

Early deployments demonstrate significant impact, with internal teams reporting 40-60% faster issue resolution and notable improvements in self-service adoption rates. The launch comes as McKinsey research indicates that social technologies can raise knowledge worker productivity by 20 to 25 percent, with much of this gain stemming from improved information access and collaboration.

The solution builds on Rezolve.ai's recent recognition by Everest Group as a leading provider of Agentic AI, highlighting the company's expertise in autonomous AI systems that deliver contextual, intelligent responses beyond simple automation.

Enterprise-Grade Features for Global Teams

Rezolve.ai's Enterprise Search includes advanced analytics that provide administrators with insights into usage patterns, frequently asked questions, and knowledge gaps—enabling data-driven improvements to content and training programs. The platform supports multilingual queries, accommodating global teams with diverse language preferences and role-based personalization.

Admins can also track click-through rates, identify popular content, and instantly address knowledge gaps with the “Fix Now” workflow, creating a closed-loop improvement system that continuously enhances search relevance and content accuracy.

"Enterprise search has been broken for decades, forcing employees to become archaeologists of their own information," commented Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai. "We're not just making search faster—we're making it intelligent."

The platform addresses diverse organizational needs across departments and roles:

HR teams gain instant access to policy documents and compliance information

IT support agents resolve tickets faster with unified knowledge from multiple systems

Sales professionals find proposal templates and competitive intelligence without switching applications

Remote workers access the same organizational knowledge regardless of location or language

Rezolve SearchIQ is available for enterprise deployment, with comprehensive integration support and personalized demonstrations available for organizations looking to transform their knowledge management capabilities.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is the most comprehensive, intelligent and purpose-built platform for employee support, combining intelligent knowledge management, autonomous workflow execution, and conversational experiences within collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. The company helps enterprises reduce support costs, boost productivity, and elevate employee satisfaction through intelligent, continuously learning AI agents. Visit www.rezolve.ai to learn more or request a demo.

