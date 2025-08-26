Same Senseless Tragedy, Different Day: Criminal Illegal Alien Drives Drunk and Kills Woman, Seriously Injuring Another

ICE issued an arrest detainer on August 23, 2025, to ensure this criminal is not released back into American communities

WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirms U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an immigration detainer for Julio Cesar Herrera Gonzalez,a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, after he drove drunk and caused a devastating crash killing Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas and left her husband, Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel, fighting for his life.

Julio Cesar Herrera Gonzalez

On August 10, 2025, at 3:25 a.m., Herrera Gonzalez was driving a Maserati SQ4 when he crossed into oncoming traffic, striking a Nissan Rogue. The passenger of the Nissan— Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas—died at the scene, while the driver, Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel, was rushed to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas (RIGHT) died at the scene

Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel, remains in critical condition

According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Herrera Gonzalez was “showing signs of impairment,” and has since been charged for vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, DUI, and driving without a license.

“Herrera Gonzalez drove drunk and killed Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas and left her husband Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel fighting for his life. ICE issued an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is not released back into American communities,” said a Senior DHS Official. “It seems to be almost a daily occurrence where an illegal alien driving kills innocent Americans. All of these deaths are preventable because these illegal aliens should have NEVER been in our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with the victims of illegal alien crime and their families.”

Julio Cesar Herrera Gonzales, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, was granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in 2008. His TPS was revoked in 2015. He was previously convicted of vandalism.

Below are some of the tragedies this month due to criminal illegal aliens being reckless behind the wheel:

August 21: Following Fatal Car Crashes in Maine, ICE Arrests Two Illegal Aliens | Homeland Security

August 18: Criminal Illegal Alien Recklessly Driving an 18-Wheeler Kills Three in Florida | Homeland Security

August 15: ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Who Killed Two Highschool Sweethearts in Drunk Driving Car Wreck in Sanctuary Jurisdiction of Wisconsin | Homeland Security

August 9: Fatal Hit-and-Run in PA: ICE Nabs Illegal Alien from Guatemala Who is Suspected of Killing a 61-year-old Pedestrian | Homeland Security

August 8: DHS Releases Video Honoring Illinois Woman Katie Abraham Who Was Killed by an Illegal Alien Charged with DUI in Hit and Run | Homeland Security

August 7: Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Driving While Intoxicated Kills Lawn Mower Operator in Louisiana | Homeland Security

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.