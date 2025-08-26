Submit Release
Minutes of the Board's discount rate meetings on July 21 and July 30, 2025

August 26, 2025

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday released the minutes from its recent meetings to review and determine the discount rates provided to depository institutions through the discount window. Today's minutes cover the Board meetings that occurred on July 21 and July 30, 2025.

The Board's process for setting the discount rate is distinct from the process the Federal Open Market Committee follows in setting the target range for the federal funds rate.

For media inquiries, please e-mail [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

