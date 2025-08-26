7th Singapore-Vietnam Bilateral Consultations 26 August 2025

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Albert Chua is currently on a working visit to Hanoi, Vietnam. Permanent Secretary Chua and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong co-chaired the 17th Singapore-Vietnam Bilateral Consultations (SVBC) today.

Permanent Secretary Chua and Deputy Minister Cuong welcomed the recent elevation of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) that was announced in March 2025. They noted the positive momentum in the relationship, as reflected in the deepening cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including the green and digital economies, renewable energy, carbon credits, and food security. They welcomed the series of high-level engagements that have taken place this year, and looked forward to continued exchanges, including the upcoming 2nd Annual Leaders’ Meeting in October 2025. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and international developments. Permanent Secretary Chua and Deputy Minister Cuong agreed on the importance of upholding ASEAN centrality and unity in promoting a stable, inclusive, and prosperous region.

In addition, Permanent Secretary Chua met Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Vietnam ASEAN SOM Leader Dang Hoang Giang. They exchanged views on regional and international developments, and explored avenues to further deepen bilateral and regional cooperation across existing and emerging areas.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 AUGUST 2025