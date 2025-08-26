U.S. Water Infrastructure Earns Soggy “D’s,” Underscoring the Imperative for Durable Concrete

Kryton waterproofing admixtures can provide 100-year durability, protect against maintenance shutdowns, concrete failure, and costly upgrades

By utilizing durable concrete and monitoring technology, water infrastructure operators can drastically cut maintenance expenses and eliminate costly steps such as membrane application” — Kari Yuers

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for robust water infrastructure intensifies in the U.S., the longevity and reliability of wastewater and sewage treatment facilities are paramount.According to a recent report from the Association of State Drinking Water Administrators (ASDWA), the nation’s stormwater infrastructure was rated a D, and its wastewater infrastructure received a D+, largely due to aging concrete and a lack of funding available to repair it from cracking, water ingress, and prolonged exposure to toxic and corrosive chemicals, such as sulfuric acid, chlorine compounds, and alkaline treatments.Fortunately, a strategic solution lies in employing durable, self-healing concrete technologies like Kryton International’s Krystol Crack Repair System, delivering both performance and long-term cost savings. Krystol technology reacts with moisture to form insoluble needle-shaped crystals that fill capillary pores and micro-cracks in the concrete and block the pathways for water and waterborne contaminants. Unlike other crystalline solutions that react with free lime that eventually depletes over time, Krystol T1 chemically reacts with water and unhydrated cement particles. Any moisture introduced over the lifespan of the concrete will initiate crystallization, ensuring permanent waterproofing and watertightness protection.“Our admixtures are ideal for water infrastructure projects because they waterproof and abrasion-proof the concrete, ensuring a lifespan of around 100 years that not only secures the drinking water or sewerage system of major population centers, but yields significant ROI for taxpayers and utilities who won’t have to keep paying for costly maintenance efforts,” said Kari Yuers, President & CEO of Kryton International.Additionally, Krystol is compliant with the American Concrete Institute’s requirements for durability, watertightness and environmental exposure – known to specifiers as ACI 350.The financial impact is extraordinary – especially for wastewater and stormwater systems, which were found to be in the worst shape out of all infrastructure classes by the ASDWA. Additional findings include:• The American Society of Civil Engineers reports a $3.7 trillion funding gap across all U.S. infrastructure sectors.• About 30% of the nation's wastewater and stormwater needs are being met — a shortfall of approximately $69 billion per year, projected to balloon to $690 billion by 2044.• The EPA’s Clean Watersheds Needs Survey estimates a need of $630 billion over the next 20 years for publicly owned wastewater and stormwater systems.• A Bluefield Research forecast projects $515 billion in U.S. water infrastructure investments from municipalities through 2035, of which $310 billion will go to wastewater.Together, these figures present a stark reality: U.S. water systems are aging and underfunded, and resilient, long-lasting materials are essential to optimize performance and value.Cracks and leaks in concrete wastewater tanks can leak contaminants into groundwater, risking both public health and environmental integrity. Preventative strategies that embed waterproofing within the concrete matrix are critical to avoiding expensive, disruptive repairs.Some notable projects that have been modernized with durable concrete solutions include:• Belenes Water Tank: Repaired with the Krystol Leak Repair System to provide safe drinking water without harmful chemicals in Mexico.• Southeast Treatment Plant Modernization: Handling 80% of San Francisco’s wastewater, the facility was upgraded with Maturix Smart Concrete Sensors to monitor the compressive strength of 300-400 concrete placements in real time.“Not only do these case studies prove that realistic solutions to our aging water infrastructure exist, but – with each project being completed a number of years ago – they also show that the technology works over the long-term,” Yuers said. “By utilizing durable concrete and monitoring technology, water infrastructure operators can drastically cut maintenance expenses and eliminate costly steps such as membrane application – all while enhancing safety and environmental compliance.”For more information, visit www.kryton.com or watch its on-demand webinar, Concrete Repair and Waterproofing: Preventing Damage and Reducing Costs

