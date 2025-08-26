Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP congratulates Matthew D. Shaffer on his selection to Best Lawyers 2025

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP is proud to announce that Partner Matthew D. Shaffer has once again been recognized by his peers for inclusion in the 32nd edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for his excellence in Admiralty and Maritime Law.Best Lawyers in Americais one of the oldest and most respected peer-review publications in the legal profession. Selection is based entirely on peer nomination and evaluation, making it one of the most trusted indicators of legal excellence.Shaffer’s inclusion underscores his distinguished career and longstanding dedication to representing injured maritime workers, offshore employees, and seamen under the Jones Act and General Maritime Law. Over the course of more than five decades, he has successfully secured numerous multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements for clients across the country, often taking on some of the most challenging and high-profile maritime cases.“Being recognized by my peers in Best Lawyers is a meaningful honor. Maritime law is highly specialized, and I’m grateful to work with a team at Schechter, Shaffer & Harris that shares my passion for protecting injured workers and their families. Our mission is always to make sure our clients are heard, supported, and compensated for the hardships they endure,” said Matthew Shaffer Shaffer’s recognition reflects not only his individual achievements but also the firm’s broader reputation as a national leader in maritime and personal injury litigation. From offshore accidents to complex injury claims, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP continues to stand out as a trusted advocate for victims of negligence.About Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLPFor over 62 years, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris, LLP has represented injured clients nationwide in maritime and personal injury cases. The firm’s attorneys have recovered over $1 billion for clients, building a legacy of dedication and results in some of the most complex areas of law. With a reputation for aggressive advocacy and compassionate representation, Schechter, Shaffer & Harris remains committed to fighting for the rights of individuals harmed by negligence on land and at sea.

