Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. and LexisNexis Publish 2025 Edition of 'Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)'

Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)

This edition captures the many consequential changes in TSCA law and policy occasioned by legal challenges to the EPA's interpretation of TSCA.

Given the shifting cross currents of legal challenges, policy, and new leadership at EPA, navigating TSCA requires diligence and an abiding commitment to stay on top of developments.” — Lynn L. Bergeson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C) is pleased to announce publication of the 2025 edition of " Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)", LexisNexis (Guide to TSCA). "Guide to TSCA" is the definitive comprehensive treatise on TSCA, written for lawyers, regulatory affairs specialists, and commercial and business people who need to understand the details of this law. The 2025 edition of "Guide to TSCA" was thoroughly updated, revised, and expanded by the lawyers, scientists, and regulatory consultants of B&C’s renowned TSCA practice group , including Managing Partner Lynn L. Bergeson; Attorneys Lisa R. Burchi and Kelly N. Garson; Director of Chemistry Richard E. Engler, Ph.D.; Senior Regulatory Scientist and Quality Assurance Specialist Lara A. Hall, MS, RQAP-GLP; Senior Scientist/Regulatory Consultant Heather J. Blankinship; and Senior Regulatory Analyst Carla N. Hutton.This edition captures the many consequential changes in TSCA law and policy occasioned by legal challenges to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) interpretation of TSCA and a new Administration that is approaching TSCA implementation differently than the prior Administration, including revisiting legal positions EPA espoused under the prior Administration. How these shifts play out is the subject of considerable controversy. Given the shifting cross currents of legal challenges, policy, and new leadership at EPA, navigating TSCA requires diligence and an abiding commitment to stay on top of developments. The B&C team understands the challenges presented by evolving regulatory frameworks, emerging science, and the role the courts are playing, and faithfully reflects in our writings the diverse views chemical stakeholders maintain on TSCA’s interpretation. As diverse as these views are and as challenging as TSCA issues may be, they make for a great read!"Guide to the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA)" is available for purchase via the LexisNexis online store.Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington, D.C. law firm offering clients an unparalleled level of experience and excellence in matters relating to TSCA. Our TSCA practice group includes two former senior EPA scientific and executive staff, five Ph.D.s, and a robust and highly experienced team of lawyers and non-lawyer professionals extremely well-versed in all aspects of TSCA law, regulation, and litigation. More information on TSCA is available through our on-demand TSCA Tutortraining courses ( www.TSCAtutor.com ), website ( www.lawbc.com/media-type/memoranda/?filter-category=2737&filter-media-type=41 ), informative TSCAblog www.lawbc.com/brand/tscablog/ ), TSCA FAQs ( www.lawbc.com/news/knowledge-resources-faq-tsca/ ), and e-mail newsletters ( www.lawbc.com/subscribe/ ).

