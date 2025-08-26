Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into major baby food manufacturers who have potentially violated the law by deceptively advertising and selling products that contain dangerous levels of heavy metals.

Heavy metals, specifically Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury, cause brain damage in young children. Despite this known risk, many US baby food manufacturers have set their internal standards for toxic heavy metal content at unreasonably dangerous levels and then made misrepresentations about the health benefits of their products.

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to Gerber and Plum Organics and intends to send additional CIDs as the investigation proceeds.

“No parent should ever have to worry that the food they’re giving their children is filled with dangerously high levels of heavy metals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will fight to end the broken system that has led to food products threatening the health of our children and secure justice for any parent misled by baby food manufacturers engaging in deceptive practices. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”