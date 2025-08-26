Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,863 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,968 in the last 365 days.

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion into Major Baby Food Man­u­fac­tur­ers for Sell­ing Prod­ucts Taint­ed with Dan­ger­ous Lev­els of Heavy Metals

Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into major baby food manufacturers who have potentially violated the law by deceptively advertising and selling products that contain dangerous levels of heavy metals. 

Heavy metals, specifically Arsenic, Lead, Cadmium, and Mercury, cause brain damage in young children. Despite this known risk, many US baby food manufacturers have set their internal standards for toxic heavy metal content at unreasonably dangerous levels and then made misrepresentations about the health benefits of their products. 

As part of the investigation, Attorney General Paxton has issued Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) to Gerber and Plum Organics and intends to send additional CIDs as the investigation proceeds. 

“No parent should ever have to worry that the food they’re giving their children is filled with dangerously high levels of heavy metals,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We will fight to end the broken system that has led to food products threatening the health of our children and secure justice for any parent misled by baby food manufacturers engaging in deceptive practices. Together, we will Make America Healthy Again.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Launch­es Inves­ti­ga­tion into Major Baby Food Man­u­fac­tur­ers for Sell­ing Prod­ucts Taint­ed with Dan­ger­ous Lev­els of Heavy Metals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more