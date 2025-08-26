LANG REALTY’S JEANNINE MORRIS & NOREEN PAYNE TO BE HONORED AT 38TH ANNUAL WOMAN VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR LUNCHEON

Congrats to Lang Realty’s Jeannine Morris & Noreen Payne on being honored at the 38th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon this November!

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lang Realty is proud to announce that two of its own, Jeannine Morris and Noreen Payne, will be recognized among up to 50 outstanding women at the 38th Annual Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon and Fashion Show, hosted by the Junior League of Boca Raton. The event will take place Friday, November 21, 2025, at The Boca Raton, located at 501 E. Camino Real.

Each year, the Junior League of Boca Raton celebrates women across Palm Beach and northern Broward counties for their dedication and impact in the nonprofit community. This year, Lang Realty’s honorees include:

• Jeannine Morris, representing Place of Hope at the Leighan and David Rinker Campus

• Noreen Payne, representing Achievement Centers for Children and Families

“We are incredibly proud of Jeannine and Noreen, not just for their professional accomplishments, but for the selfless way they dedicate their time and talents to the community,” said Scott Agran, President of Lang Realty. “Their commitment to making a difference exemplifies the values we hold dear at Lang Realty.”

“Supporting Place of Hope has been one of the most meaningful roles in my life,” said Morris. “To be recognized alongside so many remarkable women is both humbling and inspiring. It’s an honor to help further a mission that provides safety, guidance, and hope to children and families in need.”

Noreen shares that same spirit of dedication.

“The Achievement Centers for Children and Families hold a special place in my heart,” said Payne. “Being part of an organization that empowers children and strengthens families is truly rewarding. I am grateful to be included in this celebration of women who care deeply about building stronger communities.”

The luncheon will also feature a runway fashion show presented by The Boca Raton, with proceeds benefiting the Junior League of Boca Raton. The Junior League is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women, and improving the community through effective leadership and service.

Tickets and table sales for the Woman Volunteer of the Year Luncheon will go on sale September 1, 2025. For more information, please visit wvoy25.givesmart.com or call 561-620-2553.

For years, Lang Realty has been a proud supporter of more than 46 non-profit organizations, including Boca Helping Hands, Habitat for Humanity, Move for Hunger, and Toys for Tots. With a network of 300 full-time professional real estate associates and six offices spanning Palm Beach and St. Lucie Counties, Lang Realty continues to invest in the communities it serves through fundraising, sponsorships, and volunteer efforts.

For more information about Lang Realty, visit www.langrealty.com.

