Mr.Mind Leads the Way in Solving Welfare Blind Spots in Aging Society with AI Care Robot ‘Chorong-i’

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As society ages, care services based on AI technology are emerging as a new solution. Founded in 2017, Mr.Mind Co., Ltd. (CEO Sungjin Jang) develops various AI-based welfare solutions in cooperation with local governments across Korea, including the AI care doll ‘Chorong-i.’Mr.Mind was established in June 2017 to address the rising number of seniors living alone, dementia patients, and the shortage of caregivers. The company aims to build a sustainable welfare system based on emotional AI, addressing the emotional and social needs of isolated seniors and the growing demand for non-face-to-face welfare services.The company’s flagship product, the AI care doll ‘Chorong-i,’ primarily targets seniors who live alone, dementia patients, and emotionally vulnerable seniors. Equipped with a generative chatbot based on GPT-4o, it offers over 500 types of content, including emotional conversations, anomaly detection, reminders, sleep music, and quizzes. It also generates periodic quantitative analysis reports to help local governments and guardians monitor the user’s condition.‘Chorong-i’ is used for an average of over 220 minutes per day, with a renewal rate of 92% after initial adoption by municipalities. The robot has been introduced in over 60 local governments nationwide, with a cumulative supply exceeding 12,000 units.Mr.Mind has built Korea’s first system combining GPT-based large language models (LLMs) with rule-based engines. Based on over 1.2 million conversations with seniors, the system supports dialect processing, emotion recognition, and continuous conversations. It detects high-risk statements such as “I want to die” or “I feel lonely” in real time and alerts guardians and institutions.This enables early identification of seniors at risk of dementia, depression, or suicide, with many cases successfully linked to hospitals and public health centers. Social outcomes such as reduced loneliness and maintained cognitive function have also been verified through media coverage.Mr.Mind operates a B2G-focused business model, collaborating with local governments, welfare centers, dementia relief centers, and home care support organizations. The company contributes to automating public caregiving tasks and improving crisis response efficiency, helping alleviate the shortage of caregivers.The company was selected as an “Excellent Innovative Product” by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, enabling direct contracts. It was recently chosen as a supplier in a city-wide bid by Daejeon Metropolitan City and signed a large-scale contract.With a strategic focus on securing AI and operations personnel, Mr.Mind established a base in Pangyo. As Korea’s ICT hub, Pangyo is home to many AI companies, startups, and large corporations, offering advantages in talent acquisition and network building. Its proximity to Seoul and the capital region also facilitates expanded partnerships with collaborators and investors.Through this, Mr.Mind is simultaneously advancing technology development, commercialization, and partnership expansion, securing a foundation for growth as a leading company in AI care technology.In the face of societal challenges like aging and caregiver shortages, Mr.Mind’s AI care robot ‘Chorong-i’ is becoming a new solution that fills the welfare blind spots. Dongwon Kim, Head of Sales at Mr.Mind, said, “We aim to create a sustainable welfare model that addresses emotional and social isolation among seniors through AI, while reducing the burden on local governments and welfare institutions.” Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggi Business and Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Headquarters has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

