Oil Mill Machine Market Forecast Highlights Innovation, Efficiency, and Growth Opportunities for Global Manufacturers

Oil Mill Machine Market set for steady growth as manufacturers drive innovation, efficiency, and sustainability in edible oil processing.

The Oil Mill Machine Market is advancing with innovation and regional strengths, enabling manufacturers to balance efficiency, scalability, and sustainability for future growth.” — Nandini Roy Choudhury, Principal Consultant

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oil Mill Machine Market is entering a transformative decade, poised for steady growth as global manufacturers seek scalable, efficient, and technologically advanced solutions. Estimated at USD 2.7 billion in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of 4.0%. This growth underscores the essential role of oil mill machinery in supporting food security, renewable energy, and industrial efficiency.

A key driver behind this momentum is the rising demand for edible oils, coupled with the modernization of small and medium enterprises across both emerging and developed markets. The emphasis on hygienic, energy-efficient, and high-yield processing has motivated players to innovate in automation, materials, and design. Manufacturers are investing in machinery capable of handling diverse oilseeds while minimizing energy use, reflecting the industry’s dual pursuit of productivity and sustainability.

Segment Leadership in Groundnut Oil Mills

Among product types, groundnut oil mill machines are expected to command 22.5% of market share in 2025. Their dominance is attributed to widespread groundnut cultivation, robust consumer demand, and the high extraction yield of groundnut oil. Manufacturers have responded with designs that maximize throughput, reduce wastage, and ensure durability. These advancements not only strengthen profitability but also align with processors’ growing focus on consistent quality and adaptability across production scales.

Commercial Applications Driving Expansion

On the application front, the commercial segment is forecast to lead with 54.0% share in 2025. Commercial processors, tasked with meeting large-scale and consistent demand, are increasingly adopting equipment designed for continuous operation, minimal downtime, and compliance with stringent food safety regulations. Their preference for scalable, automation-driven systems highlights how businesses view oil mill machinery as critical infrastructure for long-term competitiveness and margin improvement.

Balancing Efficiency with Flexibility: Semi-Automated Systems

Semi-automated oil mill machines are projected to hold 61.5% of market revenue in 2025. This preference reflects their ability to balance cost efficiency with operational control, making them suitable for both SMEs and commercial processors. Their affordability, coupled with ease of training and maintenance, has reinforced their importance across diverse production environments. Enhancements in energy efficiency and design further elevate their value proposition, ensuring relevance in a competitive landscape.

Future Growth Catalysts

The market outlook to 2035 highlights several catalysts shaping investment decisions. Rising health-conscious consumption, government incentives for local oil production, and the increasing role of biodiesel in transportation and marine industries are opening new frontiers for oil mill machine adoption. Biodiesel, with its non-toxic and biodegradable profile, is projected to further boost demand, especially in regions focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Regional Strengths and Opportunities

Regionally, North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe represent the key growth markets. The USA is set to benefit from tight oil resource development, Germany continues to dominate with durable machine production, and China is emerging as a global hub due to raw material availability and low labor costs. These dynamics are drawing both established players and international entrants to expand their footprint in these regions.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies including AGI Milltec, Andavar Lathe Works, Eastern Engineering Eastern Ration LLP, Devi Industries, Confider, Fowler Westrup, Kumar Metal Industries, Lakshmi Machineries, and SS Engineering Works are leading the market through R&D investments, product innovation, and strategic partnerships. For example, Goyum Group has established a strong reputation with advanced facilities capable of manufacturing fully automatic mustard oil mills, setting benchmarks in efficiency and reliability.

As manufacturers seek solutions to address cost competitiveness, product quality, and sustainability, the Oil Mill Machine Market is positioned as a critical enabler of industry transformation. With steady demand growth and evolving technological opportunities, the sector provides a fertile ground for businesses to innovate and expand.

