In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market to Expand at a 19.1% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $4.4 Billion

How Much Is The In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market Worth?

The market size of manufacturing, servicing, and transportation within the realm of space has seen a rapid uptick over previous years. The sector, projected to increase from $1.82 billion in 2024 to $2.18 billion in 2025, is anticipated to feature a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This impressive growth during the historical period was facilitated by factors such as greater demand for satellite servicing, an increase in the investment towards space infrastructure, the emergence of private companies in the space sector, the enlargement of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, and the backing and funding from government bodies.

The market size for manufacturing, servicing, and transportation in space is anticipated to experience a significant surge in the coming years, with projections indicating an increase to $4.40 billion in 2029, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period encompass a decrease in launch service costs, an expanding space tourism industry, the emergence of commercial space stations, increasing demand for on-orbit assembly, and the rise of start-ups focused on manufacturing in space. The forecast period is also expected to witness trends such as the advancement of 3D printing in microgravity, the shrinking size of space components, an increasing necessity for on-orbit refueling capabilities, the development of robotic arms and manipulators, as well as the incorporation of AI and autonomous systems in space operations.

What Are The Factors Driving The In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market?

The burgeoning interest in exploring outer space is anticipated to stimulate the expansion of the market for in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation. Space exploration, which involves the examination and study of space using astronomy, robotics, and spacecraft to gain insight into celestial bodies and the universe beyond our planet, is on the rise. This can be attributed to a growing worldwide interest in commercial opportunities beyond Earth, a prospect made more feasible and financially attractive by technological advances, prompting both governments and private corporations to invest in space missions. Services like in-space manufacturing and transportation allow for more sustainable space exploration, thanks to their ability to minimize Earth-dependence, extend the longevity of missions, and assist in building the infrastructure in space. For example, the World Economic Forum, a non-governmental organization based in Switzerland, predicted in April 2024 that the space economy's worth is poised to reach $1.8 trillion by 2035, up from $630 billion in 2023, with a projected annual growth rate of 9%. Consequently, the escalating demand for space exploration is expected to heighten the growth of the market for in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation.

Who Are The Major Players In The In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market?

Major players in the In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Boeing Co.

• Lockheed Martin Corp.

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• Mitsubishi heavy industries, Ltd.

• Thales Group

• SpaceX Corp.

• Blue Origin LLC

• ArianeGroup

• Maxar Technologies

• Sierra Nevada Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Sector?

Leading companies in the in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation industry are concentrating on the creation of sophisticated solutions like comprehensive microgravity services to minimize the requirement for multiple vendors. These complete microgravity services encompass all the necessary support required for microgravity activities, including mission planning, execution, logistics, and post-mission analysis. For example, in October 2023, Rocket Factory Augsburg (RFA), Yuri, and Germany-based ATMOS Space Cargo (ATMOS), unveiled Eva, a comprehensive microgravity service that offers an all-inclusive solution for biotech research and product advancement in microgravity, handling every phase from launch to return to Earth. It uses Yuri’s ScienceTaxi platform to bolster in-orbit life science and biotech experiments in low Earth orbit. Additionally, the service provides payload integration, mission control, and real-time data tracking to ensure precise execution of experiments. The safe return of payloads is ensured by employing its Phoenix capsule.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market Share?

The in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: In-Space Manufacturing, In-Space Servicing, In-Space Transportation

2) By Ingredient Type: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Composites, Alloys

3) By Distribution Channel: Government Agencies, Commercial Companies, Non-Profit Organizations, Research Institutions, Universities

4) By Application: Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Space Tourism, Scientific Research

Subsegments:

1) By In-Space Manufacturing: 3D Printing, Biofabrication, Satellite Assembly, Semiconductor Fabrication

2) By In-Space Servicing: Refueling, Repair And Maintenance, Orbit Adjustment, Component Replacement

3) By In-Space Transportation: Satellite Deployment, Cargo Delivery To Space Stations, Orbital Transfer Services, Space Tug Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The In-Space Manufacturing, Servicing, And Transportation Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for in-space manufacturing, servicing, and transportation. It is projected that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

