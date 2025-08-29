a-nation 2025 is here — Experience Japan’s Ultimate Summer Music Festival Live in Tokyo or on YouTube

a-nation 2025 Live Streaming on YouTube

TOKYO, JAPAN, August 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The heat. The music. The crowd. a-nation 2025 is ready to set Tokyo on fire — and you can be part of it from anywhere in the world."

On 30 August (Sat) and 31 August (Sun), the legendary summer music festival takes over Ajinomoto Stadium for its 21st year, with a lineup that smashes borders and genres. This year, Southeast Asia fans have two ways to join the party: fly in and feel the bass live, or stream it for free on YouTube and dance along from home.

Day 1 explodes with XG (first appearance) as headliner, alongside Ana Mena, YEJI, ZICO, TREASURE, NiziU, Novelbright, HIRAIDAI, MAX, MAZZEL, Daichi Miura, and more artists.

Day 2 goes bigger with hamasaki ayumi headlining her record-breaking 20th a-nation, alongside TOSHINOBU KUBOTA, NCT WISH, THE RAMPAGE, GENIC, GENERATIONS, Da-iCE, Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu, TRF, NEXZ, Hey! Say! JUMP, ONE OR EIGHT, and more artists.

Two days. Over 30 acts. One unforgettable summer. Get to Tokyo or hop online — it’s free, it’s live and it’s going to be massive!

“a-nation 2025” Live Streaming on YouTube: Overview

Scheduled to start at 12:25 PM (JST) on both August 30 (Sat) and August 31 (Sun), 2025

【Viewing URL＆Live Streaming Artists】

【Day1】https://youtube.com/live/fMJn_begirA

XG, Ana Mena, YEJI, ZICO, TREASURE, NiziU, Novelbright, HIRAIDAI, MAX, MAZZEL, Daichi Miura

Shooting Act Artists：I Don't Like Mondays., Girls², Bi-ray

Opening Act Artists：kikio, PG

【Day2】https://youtube.com/live/nh26LvLuxWU

hamasaki ayumi, NCT WISH, THE RAMPAGE, GENIC, GENERATIONS, Da-iCE, Cho Tokimeki♡Sendenbu, TRF, NEXZ, Hey! Say! JUMP, ONE OR EIGHT

Shooting Act Artists：SHOW-WA & MATSURI, HIKKA

Opening Act Artists：cosmosy, PG

*Free for everyone to watch.

*Some performances may be partially streamed due to production reasons.

*Streaming artists and schedule are subject to change.

*No replays or archive streaming will be available.

*Rewind and delay functions are not supported.

*Please be cautious of impersonation accounts, malicious spam posts, or suspicious links claiming to stream or broadcast this event.

“a-nation2025” Official Site：https://a-nation.net/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.