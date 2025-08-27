The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Lethal Weapons Market to Reach USD $34.47 Billion by 2029 at 5.2% CAGR

It will grow to $34.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Lethal Weapons Market?

There has been a significant rise in the size of the lethal weapons market in the past few years. Expectations predict an expansion from $26.59 billion in 2024 to $28.06 billion in 2025, an escalation that corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. Several factors contributed to this growth during the historical period, such as an upsurge in global disputes, intensification of arms races, growth in colonial expansion, increase in geopolitical hostilities, advancements in military technology, and heightened concerns regarding national security.

There's anticipated robust growth in the lethal weapons market size over the next few years, expecting to reach $34.47 billion in 2029 with an average annual growth rate of 5.3%. The surges during the forecast period could be due to escalating geopolitical conflicts, increased defense budgets, the growing need for updated military gear, heightened counter-terrorism activities, multiplying international arms trade contracts, and the growth of private security entities. Main trends predicted during this time frame encompass development in autonomous weapon systems, AI incorporation, precision-oriented munitions, adoption of camouflage technology, advancements in hypersonic weaponry, cyber-focused warfare abilities, and progress in firearms.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Lethal Weapons Global Market Growth?

The escalation in the defense budget is projected to foster the expansion of the lethal weapons market in the future. The term ""defense budget"" pertains to the monetary resources designated by a nation's military for the acquisition, renewal, and conservation of its cache of ammunition like bullets, shells, missiles, among others. A surge is observed in defense budgets owing to amplified geopolitical disputes, prompting nations to enhance military prowess, ensure strategic prevention of threats and be equipped for potential confrontations. A boost in the defense budget catalyzes the creation of more sophisticated lethal weapons by financially supporting study, creativity, and mass production. For instance, as per the House of Commons Library, a library based in the UK, the UK obtained defense contracts estimated at $16.04 billion (£12.0 billion) in real terms in 2022. This was a surge of $6.15 billion (£4.6 billion) as compared to 2021, symbolizing a noteworthy escalation in defense procurement and investments in advanced military abilities. Hence, the escalating defense budget is driving the lethal weapons market's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Lethal Weapons Market?

Major players in the Lethal Weapons Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Inc.

• The Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Lethal Weapons Market?

Leading firms in the lethal weapons industry are concentrating on introducing innovations in guns like the long-range swing revolver, to improve precision, extend the shooting distance, enhance durability, and address the emerging demands of battle and defense in the military and law enforcement sectors. A long-range swing revolver is a pistol designed for boosted accuracy, even over larger distances, and comes with a swing-out cylinder for speedy reloading. For example, in August 2023, Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited, a defense corporation based in India, introduced its first long-range swing revolver for the general public, named 'Prabal', offering a firing range of 50 metres - double the scope of ordinary revolvers. It incorporates a side swing-out cylinder, a feature previously only seen in certain imported models like the Webley Scott. This design makes reloading more streamlined, as the cylinder can swing out to the side, eliminating the need to crack open the frame and thus making it quicker and more convenient for users.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Lethal Weapons Market Report?

The lethal weapons market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Directed Energy Weapons, Firearms, Missiles And Rockets, Nuclear Weapons, Ammunition, Chemical And Biological Weapons, Explosives

2) By Technology: Mechanical And Kinetic, High-Energy Laser, Chemical, Acoustic, Electromagnetic

3) By End-User: Military, Law Enforcement Agencies, Civilians

Subsegments:

1) By Directed Energy Weapons: High Energy Lasers, Microwave Weapons, Particle Beam Weapons

2) By Firearms: Pistols, Rifles, Machine Guns, Shotguns

3) By Missiles Aund Rockets: Ballistic Missiles, Cruise Missiles, Anti-Aircraft Missiles, Anti-Tank Missiles, Surface-to-Air Missiles, Surface-to-Surface Missiles

4) By Nuclear Weapons: Strategic Nuclear Weapons, Tactical Nuclear Weapons, Thermonuclear Weapons

5) By Ammunition: Bullets, Shells, Grenades, Flares

6) By Chemical And Biological Weapons: Nerve Agents, Blister Agents, Blood Agents, Pathogens, Toxins

7) By Explosives: Plastic Explosives, Dynamite, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), Landmines, Bombs

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Lethal Weapons Industry?

In 2024, the biggest region in the Lethal Weapons Global Market Report 2025 was North America, with Asia-Pacific predicted to see the most rapid growth rate within the forecast period. The report includes a wide array of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

