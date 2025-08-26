Financial Advisory Services Market to Grow at CAGR 5.7%, Reaching USD 130.51 Billion by 2032

Financial Advisory Services Market

Financial Advisory Services Market revenue is expected to grow by CAGR 5.7% from 2025 to 2032 and reach nearly USD 130.51 Billion in 2032.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stellar Market Research examines the growth rate of the Financial Advisory Services Market during the forecasted period 2025-2032The Financial Advisory Services Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.7% over the forecast period. The Financial Advisory Services Market was valued at USD 90.18 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 130.51 billion by 2032. The Financial Advisory Services Market is on the rise because of new tech use, custom help, more people learning about finance, rules changing, easy digital access, ESG investments, and mixed advisory ways that use both tech and personal help.Financial Advisory Services Market OverviewThe Financial Advisory Services Market is fast on the rise, giving pro tips on money growth, life after work, taxes, and avoiding losses. Pushed by better money know-how, more cash, and tech steps, online tools and smart advisors are making help easier to get and more about you. Rules update and a push on green and fair money moves steer the market ways. With new ideas and a focus on clients, this part shifts to fit new money scenes. It mixes top tech reads with plans made for you to help people and groups reach their big money aims all over the world.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/financial-advisory-services-market/2762 Financial Advisory Services Market DynamicsDriversIncreasing Financial Literacy and Wealth AwarenessMore people around the world now know how to handle money, thanks to young folks and new tech. Online tools and smart systems make it easier to get into investing, but there are worries about bad advice on the web. In places like India, money is growing fast. Tools such as Range Finance and changing family offices provide joined-up ways. Growing worry about taxes, new rules, and mixed advice styles are also making more people across various investor groups look for these services.RestrainDigitization vs. Trust & CybersecurityMoney advice firms face growing risks online, like smart phishing and data leaks, needing expensive setups and rules to follow. New rules like DORA add more stress. At the same time, many old clients like human help more than digital tools, making a trust issue. In places like APAC, not putting enough money into cybersecurity makes things riskier, showing how key it is to match tech moves with client trust.Innovations and DevelopmentsTechnological innovation is a key factor propelling the Financial Advisory Services Market forward. Notable advancements include:Range Finance mixes AI and expert skill on one site. It gives help with investing, taxes, retirement, and insurance plans, all without making clients put their accounts together. This mixed way backs up hard, linked money choices.UBS is putting a lot into AI to make work better; 60% of its work aims at things like welcoming, knowing your customer, and chat help. Its own AI helper "Red" will be set up for 52,000 workers by mid-2026.Financial Advisory Services Market SegmentationBy TypeBy Type, the Financial Advisory Services Market is further segmented into Investment Advisory Services, Retirement Planning Services, Wealth Management Services, and Tax Planning Services. Investment Advisory Services dominate because it has many clients, more complex money plans, more wealth around the world, and steady cash flow ways. Tech stuff like AI and robo helpers push growth. New things seen are more use of AI and strong rules against advice without a license, which makes the market more trusted and bigger.Financial Advisory Services Market Regional AnalysisNorth America: North America leads as it has a lot of money, good money rules, and fast tech gains, like AI and robot-help. New moves are big money-tech buys, more AI use, and growing help groups by joining firms and private money deals.Europe: Europe is the second-largest financial advisory market, pushed by firm rules, like SFDR, a rising need for green cash plans, and more use of tech. Main changes are more merges and buy outs, big use of fintech, and plans to grow by big firms in top places like London and Frankfurt.Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific ranks third in financial advisory services, grows quick because more people get rich, learn about money, use tech, and get help from rules. Key changes are seen in crypto cash bets and big fintech growth.To know the most attractive segments, click here for a free sample of the report: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/financial-advisory-services-market/2762 Recent Developments:McKinsey rolled out a new tech tool for money advice, using AI to guess future money needs. This led to a 42% jump in how much users liked it in just three months.PwC made its unit for ESG advice bigger to help clients with plans to stay green. More than half of their new clients in 2023 wanted help to meet ESG rules and report them right.Financial Advisory Services Market Competitive LandscapeThe global and regional players in the Financial Advisory Services Market concentrate on developing and enhancing their capabilities, resulting in fierce competition. 