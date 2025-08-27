24/7 Trading and AI: Markets May Not Sleep, but Global Investors Do

As NYSE and Nasdaq advance toward near round-the-clock trading, EBC Financial Group highlights both the value creation and volatility awaiting investors in a marketplace that never sleeps.

EBC Financial Group observes key trends shaping volatility, value creation, and real-time information demand.

UNITED KINGDOM, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rise of retail investing and the rapid integration of artificial intelligence (AI) are reshaping financial markets. With major exchanges preparing for 24/7 trading, EBC Financial Group has released insights into the opportunities and challenges of a marketplace that never closes.

Retail Momentum Meets an Always-On Market

Retail investors now account for 20–35% of daily trading volume in the US, UK, and South Korea, and as much as 40% in India and 80% in China. Exchanges are responding with expanded access: in November 2024, the SEC approved overnight trading on the 24X National Exchange, marking the start of a broader shift toward continuous markets.

In October 2024, the New York Stock Exchange became the first major U.S. venue to announce plans for on-exchange overnight trading through its NYSE Arca platform, building on its activity in the 4:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. window. Nasdaq has also engaged with regulators and infrastructure providers to enable 24-hour trading five days a week, with a potential launch in the second half of 2026 pending approval.

“The rise of retail participation has democratised investing, but 24/7 trading introduces a new reality,” said David Barrett, CEO of EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. “Investors may gain flexibility to trade on their own schedule, yet they must also contend with heightened volatility and thinner liquidity in off-peak hours.”

AI as the Market’s Constant Watcher

While exchanges extend their hours, AI has already shifted the landscape. From high-frequency trading algorithms executing in microseconds to sentiment analysis scanning global news feeds, technology is driving faster responses in a 24-hour news cycle.

With forecasts suggesting AI-enabled platforms could manage nearly $6 trillion in assets by 2027 (source: PwC), Barrett explained:

“AI ensures markets no longer pause when humans do. The danger is not only in how fast algorithms react but in how they react together, as a midnight headline in New York could trigger cascades across Asia and Europe before Wall Street wakes up. That interconnectedness demands greater oversight and smarter safeguards.”

Opportunity and Anxiety in Equal Measure

Analysts note that extended trading hours may improve liquidity and price efficiency, especially for global investors who previously had to operate at inconvenient times. Yet concerns remain over reduced transparency in dark pools, wider spreads, and the stress placed on individuals navigating markets with no closing bell.

“Accessibility is a win for investors, but accessibility without protection is dangerous. We cannot ignore the anxiety retail participants may feel knowing that price swings can occur at any moment. AI can help monitor these shifts, but the human side of investing – trust, confidence, resilience – must remain intact,” Barrett said.

Defining the Next Era of Global Markets

The convergence of 24/7 trading and AI is seen as a turning point for global finance. Continuous markets may broaden participation and accelerate information flows, but they also risk flash crashes, uneven liquidity, and systemic shocks if safeguards lag behind innovation.

“The question is not whether 24/7 markets and AI will define the next era — they will. The question is whether institutions, regulators, and investors are prepared to manage the consequences. At EBC, we are committed to advancing transparency and education so that innovation enhances instead of disrupts our trading communities,” Barrett concluded.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC and is for reference only. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in Contracts for Difference (CFDs) and foreign exchange (FX) involves significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Before trading, you should carefully consider your financial status, investment objectives, expertise, and risk appetite and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary, as EBC Financial Group and its global entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

