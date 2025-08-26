Deputy Minister Makhotso Sotyu hosts Women’s Month Dialogue in Mangaung, 29 Aug

In commemoration of Women’s Month, the Deputy Minister of Tourism Ms. Makhotso Sotyu will host a dialogue in the Free State Province to highlight and celebrate the valuable contributions made by women in advancing the tourism sector.

The Deputy Minister’s event is a strategic platform that fulfils the Department’s objectives to drive inclusive growth and job creation by ensuring the active participation of the citizenry, in particular women, youth, and people with disabilities.

South Africa commemorates Women's Month in August, paying homage to more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings in 1956 against the extension of the Pass Laws to women. This year the commemorative month will be celebrated under the theme: “Building Resilient Economies for All’’.

Tourism’s Women’s Month commemorative event will share information on the Department’s capacity and empowerment programmes to encourage women to actively participate in initiatives that will improve their career and business prospects. SMMEs can look forward to engagements with various Tourism stakeholders and Development Finance Institutions (DFI). The Tourism Women’s Month Dialogue is hosted in collaboration with the executives from Free State Department of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (DESTEA), the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality and the Free State Tourism Authority.

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 29 August 2025

Time: 09h00 – 15h00

Venue: Botshabelo Simon Sefuthi Community Hall – Free State Province

RSVP: Members of the Media can confirm their attendance by 27 August 2025 at 12h00 noon to

Bheka Kweyama

Cell: 071 868 4141

E-mail: bkweyama@tourism.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

