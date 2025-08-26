Planetary Geology Market Forecasted to Achieve US $3.14 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

It will grow to $3.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%.

How Big Is The Planetary Geology Market In 2025?

The market size of planetary geology has witnessed swift development in the past few years. It is projected to escalate from $1.79 billion in 2024 to $2.00 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The historical growth can be ascribed to the escalating interest in space exploration, intensifying requirements for planetary surface mapping, upsurge in governmental financial support for planetary expeditions, mounting academic research in the field of planetary sciences, increasing number of interplanetary missions and the accelerating demand for mineralogical assessment of celestial entities.

Expectations are high for the planetary geology market, as it is poised for substantial expansion in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $3.14 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This growth throughout the forecast period can be associated with factors such as increased funding for space research, a burgeoning private space sector, more frequent interplanetary mission launches, a rising demand for off-planet resource evaluation, and intensified focus on Mars and lunar exploration. During the forecast period, key trends to watch include improvements in remote sensing technologies, new developments in planetary rover instruments, innovations in 3D planetary mapping methods, AI integration for geological data analysis, advancements in hyperspectral imaging, and the incorporation of machine learning into planetary surface classification.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Planetary Geology Market?

The anticipated surge in the planetary geology market is predicted to be fueled by increased investments in space exploration. When we talk about investments in space exploration, it refers to the financial backing for the advancement and development of services, infrastructure, and technologies that are related to exploring space and its operations. These investments have been primarily on the rise due to the growing interest of private enterprises, looking for commercial prospects in areas such as satellite launching, space tourism, and data services. Furthermore, the field of planetary geology benefits from these investments as they fund missions that aim to understand the history, structure, and composition of planets, moons, asteroids, etc. In March 2022, the Department of Industry Science and Resource, an Australian governmental body, stated that global space budgets had increased to €121 billion ($138.75 billion) in 2024, a hike of 7% from 2023. Out of this, 47% was kept aside for civil space programs, signifying a 5% rise from the preceding year. Consequently, this surge in space exploration investments is contributing to the expansion of the planetary geology market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Planetary Geology Industry?

Major players in the Planetary Geology Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus SE

• Thales SA

• Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp

• Carl Zeiss Microscopy GmbH

• Bruker Corporation

• Maxar Technologies Inc

• Leica Geosystems AG

• Earth Science Systems Inc

• Sensors & Software Inc

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Planetary Geology Market In The Globe?

Leading businesses in the planetary geology market are prioritizing technological innovations like interplanetary spacecraft to improve their capabilities to explore and analyze alien surfaces. An interplanetary spacecraft is a space vehicle that is engineered to navigate between planets within a solar system. It operates outside the Earth's orbit to study planetary bodies such as Mars, Venus, Jupiter, and other celestial bodies like asteroids and comets. For example, in October 2024, the US independent space agency, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), embarked on the Europa Clipper mission. This mission involves the launch of an interplanetary spacecraft specifically constructed to explore Jupiter's icy moon, Europa. The design of this spacecraft includes high-definition cameras, an ice-penetrating radar, thermal instruments, and a magnetometer to thoroughly study the moon's surface, subsurface ocean, and possible habitability. Weighing around 6,000 kg and powered by solar arrays stretching over 30 meters, the Europa Clipper is set to perform almost 50 flybys of Europa. The information it collects will be instrumental in establishing whether life-supporting conditions are present beneath the moon's icy exterior.

What Segments Are Covered In The Planetary Geology Market Report?

The planetary geology market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Instruments, Software, Services

2) By Application: Space Exploration, Research And Development, Academic Institutions, Government Agencies, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Aerospace, Defense, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Instruments: Spectrometers, Seismometers, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Gravimeters, Magnetometers, Cameras, Sample Collection Tools, Drill Systems, Inertial Measurement Units (IMUs), Robotic Arms And Mobility Systems

2) By Software: Geospatial Mapping Software, 3Dimensional Geological Modeling Tools, Remote Sensing Data Processing, Planetary Simulation Software, Mission Planning And Navigation Systems, Spectral Analysis Tools, Data Visualization Platforms, Artificial Intelligence Or Machine Learning-Based Geological Interpretation Tools

3) By Services: Geological Survey And Data Interpretation, Calibration And Maintenance Services, Mission Design And Support Services, Data Analytics And Consulting, Software Integration And Customization, Training And Education, Remote Operation And Monitoring, Sample Return And Analysis Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Planetary Geology Market By 2025?

In the Planetary Geology Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. The forecast period, however, sees Asia-Pacific as the region expected to experience the quickest growth. The report covers the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

