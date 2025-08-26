The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Demand for Phased Array Antenna Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $5.41 billion by 2029

It will grow to $5.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%.” — The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Phased Array Antenna Market Be By 2025?

The market size for phased array antenna has seen a robust growth in the past few years. The market value is projected to increase from $3.51 billion in 2024 and reach $3.83 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The growth witnessed in the historic period can be accredited to several factors such as the growing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, enhanced integration of automotive sensors, an increased demand for satellite communications, a surge in the requirement for radar systems, and the expanded deployment of 5G infrastructure.

The market size of the phased array antenna is predicted to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching up to $5.41 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, the increasing requirement for secure communications, a heightened demand for low-latency communication, the increase in commercial space endeavours, and augmented defense expenditures by governments. Notable trends throughout this forecast period comprise the incorporation of phased arrays in commercial aviation, the rise of compact and inexpensive arrays, a shift to digital beamforming, the intersection with artificial intelligence (AI)-based signals control, and the need for multi-function radar systems.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Phased Array Antenna Market Landscape?

The proliferation of 5G infrastructure is set to fuel the expansion of the phased array antenna market. The 5G infrastructure includes a myriad of macro and small-cell base stations, border computing systems, and a core network powered by cloud-native technology, all manufactured to provide speedy, low-latency connection for applications like IoT, augmented reality, and self-driving vehicles. This upswing in 5G infrastructure is thanks to considerable investments from the government and private sectors to boost digital connectivity and technological competitiveness. Phased array antenna amplifies 5G infrastructure by facilitating rapid and accurate beamforming, which enhances the signal strength, coverage area, and capacity in heavily populated urban areas. For example, a report by the Office of Communications (Ofcom) in the UK revealed that the country had over 18,500 5G set-ups in roughly 81,000 locations as of December 2023. This marks a remarkable rise from around 12,000 deployments in 2022. Consequently, the surge in 5G infrastructure is fueling the phased array antenna market's growth.

Who Are The Top Players In The Phased Array Antenna Market?

Major players in the Phased Array Antenna Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Boeing Company

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Airbus Group

• General Dynamics Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• BAE Systems plc

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Phased Array Antenna Industry?

Major corporations in the phased array antenna market are concentrating on creating innovative solutions like satellite communication solutions to meet the growing need for effective and high-performance connectivity. Satellite communication involves the use of artificial satellites to bolster the transmission of radio signals between terrestrial stations, thereby facilitating uninterrupted worldwide transmission of voice, video and data. In October 2023, for instance, Keysight Technologies Inc., a US-based organization that specializes in electronics software and measurement tools, introduced a phased array antenna control and calibration solution specifically tailored for satellite communications. This cutting-edge solution provides unique support for multi-channel phase and amplitude control across large antenna arrays, a crucial aspect for beam steering and high-frequency satellite functions. Apart from providing advanced signal analysis tools, it provides real-time feedback and automation capabilities, greatly speeding up design validation and mass production testing. It also works across a wide frequency range, including Ka-band and beyond, making it a premier choice for forthcoming satellite and aerospace applications where rapid, low-delay communication is a must.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Phased Array Antenna Market

The phased array antenna market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Antenna Type: Phased Array Antenna, Flat Panel Antenna, Reflector Antenna

2) By Component: Transmitter, Receiver, Beamforming Network, Other Components

3) By Frequency Band: High Frequency (HF), Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Super High Frequency (SHF), Extremely High Frequency (EHF)

4) By Application: Military And Defense, Telecommunications, Space Exploration, Weather Forecasting, Remote Sensing

5) By End User: Aerospace And Defense, Telecommunications Providers, Government Agencies, Commercial Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Phased Array Antenna: Active Phased Array, Passive Phased Array, Electronically Scanned Array (ESA), Conformal Phased Array

2) By Flat Panel Antenna: Electronically Steered Flat Panel, Mechanically Steered Flat Panel, Low Profile Flat Panel, Solid-State Flat Panel

3) By Reflector Antenna: Parabolic Reflector, Offset Parabolic Reflector, Cassegrain Reflector, Shaped Reflector

Phased Array Antenna Market Regional Insights

The Phased Array Antenna Global Market Report 2025 indicates North America as the leading region for the given year. It is also predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The report provides coverage for several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

