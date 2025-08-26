Eco-Friendly Innovations Push Succinic Acid Market Toward 4.8% CAGR from 2025–2035

Succinic Acid Market

Increasing adoption of green chemicals propels succinic acid market toward a bio-based manufacturing future.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Succinic acid market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2025-2035). The succinic acid market is expected to grow exponentially with increasing demand in the pharmaceuticals industry and a significant shift towards bio-based products. Succinic Acid belongs to the dicarboxylic acid family with the chemical formula (CH2)2(CO2H)2. It is a colourless, odourless solid with a very acidic (sour) flavour. Many procedures are used for the production of Succinic Acid, including hydrogenation of maleic anhydride or maleic acid, carbonylation of Ethylene Glycol, and n-Butanol and Benzene oxidation.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Regional OutlookAsia-Pacific holds a dominant position in Succinic Acid MarketThe Asia-Pacific market is projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is seeing a significant growth in the production of biodegradable plastics, which is driving demand for succinic acid as a key raw material. As per the European Bioplastics Association report, Asia-Pacific remains the leading bioplastics production center, accounting for over 40% of global production capacity by 2022. Its dominance is forecasted to exceed more than 60% by 2027, showing high demand for bio-based chemicals like succinic acid.In addition to this, the Asia-Pacific region, more specifically India and China, has become a major pharmaceutical manufacturing center, leading to higher applications of succinic acid in pharmaceutical formulations. As per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical industry is projected to grow to $130 billion by 2030.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/bio-succinic-acid-market Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global succinic acid market include BASF SE, BioAmber Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., and Roquette Frères, among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their businesses and develop innovative products, thereby maintaining their market positioning.Recent Developments• In October 2024, Pfanstiehl, Inc., a producer of injectable excipients, cGMP bioprocessing material, and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), launched High Purity Low Endotoxin Low Metals (HPLE-LMTM) Succinic Acid. The product is intended for pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and injectable uses. Pfanstiehl's HPLE-LMTM Succinic Acid is on offer for research and development and commercial manufacturing quantities.• In September 2024, Lygos collaborated with CJ Bio to form 40,000 metric tons annually biobased chemicals plant in Fort Dodge, Iowa, focused on polyaspartates and malonates production with capability expansion to 100,000 tons per annum.Some of the Key Companies in the Succinic Acid Market include-• Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd.• Anqing Hexing Chemical Co., Ltd.• AzelisSA• BASF SE• BioAmber Inc.• Corbion N.V.• ESIM Chemicals GmbH• MOLBASE (Shanghai) Biotechnology Co., Ltd• Evonik Industries AG• GC Innovation America Corp.• Jin Hui Zhao Long High-Tech Co., Ltd.• MerckKGaA• Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.• NatureWorks LLC• Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.• PTT-MCCBiochem Co., Ltd.• ReverdiaV.O.F.• Roquette Frères• Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., Ltd.• Showa Denko K.K.• Succinity GmbH• Thyssenkrupp AGSuccinic Acid Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Succinic Acid Market by Type• Petro-based• Bio-basedGlobal Succinic Acid Market by End-use• Food & Beverages• Pharmaceutical• Coatings• Industrial• Personal Care & Cosmetics• OthersRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaRequest for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/bio-succinic-acid-market

