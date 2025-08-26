Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The size of the non-ferrous metal recycling market has significantly expanded over the past few years. The market will escalate from a value of $224.85 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $236.92 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth rate in the previous period can be linked to a rise in environmental consciousness, an increase in demand from the construction industry, enhanced industrialization in developing economies, the widening of urban mining operations, and a boost in metal recovery efficiency.

The market size of non-ferrous metal recycling is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, reaching $287.72 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0%. Contributing factors to this growth during the predicted timeframe include a surge in demand for sustainable raw materials, increased government backing for recycling programs, a rise in the incorporation of non-ferrous metals in electric vehicles, broadened adoption of the circular economy model, and heightened emphasis on minimizing carbon footprint. Key market trends anticipated during the forecast period comprise improvements in automated sorting technology, breakthroughs in metal purification techniques, advancements in secondary smelting procedures, R&D investments in recycling efficiency strategies, and modern digital tracking systems used in recycling procedures.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market?

The uptick in the requirement for sustainable methodologies is set to bolster the expansion of the non-ferrous metal recycling market. Sustainable methodologies are strategies that harmonize economic expansion, environmental conservation, and societal welfare to ensure resources remain available for future generations. The appeal of these methods continues to rise as more rigid governmental laws and policies are put in place to ensure adherence and encourage judicious resource management. Recycling non-ferrous metals bolsters sustainability efforts by preserving natural assets and reducing power usage, turning it into a vital cog in green manufacturing and waste treatment. It makes a significant contribution towards reducing environmental harm through minimized emissions and landfill refuse, thereby fostering a cycle of sustained economic activity. For example, based on a study conducted by PDI Technologies, an American software solution enterprise, in April 2024 among more than 1,200 American consumers, there was an increase in the inclination towards sustainable products, with a rise from 66% in 2022 to 68% in 2023 and 80% showing interest. Thus, the growing need for sustainable methodologies is fuelling the expansion of the non-ferrous metal recycling market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market?

Major players in the Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Aurubis Aktiengesellschaft

• Gerdau North America Corporation

• Novelis Inc.

• Dowa Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Sims Limited

• Chiho Environmental Group Limited

• OmniSource Corporation

• Alter Trading Corporation

• SA Recycling Limited Liability Company

• Triple M Metal LP

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market?

Leading entities in the non-ferrous metal recycling sector are prioritizing the development of innovative and sustainable products like recycled metals. This strategy boosts product authenticity, ensures compliance with regulations, and attracts eco-friendly customers. Recycled metals are metal materials reclaimed from discarded products, scrap metal, or industrial residue and then reprocessed for manufacturing. They comprise both ferrous metals such as steel and iron, and non-ferrous metals like aluminum, copper, and brass. In an example from January 2024, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, a cement production company based in Japan, introduced REMINE, a recycled metal brand. This brand identifies and assures the recycled content in non-ferrous metal goods like refined tin and lead. This move increases transparency, traceability, and sustainability through adhering to certified environmental labeling and employing progressive recycling methods.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market Growth

The non-ferrous metal recycling market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Recycling Process Type: Mechanical Recycling, Pyrometallurgical Recycling, Hydrometallurgical Recycling, Biotechnology-Based Recycling

2) By Type Of Non-Ferrous Metal: Copper, Aluminum, Lead, Zinc, Nickel, Graphite, Precious Metals

3) By Source Of Scrap Material: Industrial Scrap, End-Of-Life Vehicles, Construction And Demolition Debris, Consumer Electronics, Household Appliances

4) By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Building And Construction, Electrical And Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mechanical Recycling, Shredding, Sorting, Baling, Dismantling

2) By Pyrometallurgical Recycling, Smelting, Refining, Incineration, Thermal Treatment

3) By Hydrometallurgical Recycling, Leaching, Solvent Extraction, Precipitation, Electro-Winning

4) By Biotechnology-Based Recycling, Bioleaching, Biosorption, Bioprecipitation, Enzymatic Treatment

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Ferrous Metal Recycling Market By 2025?

In 2024, the non-ferrous metal recycling market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. Looking ahead, North America is projected to experience the most rapid growth. The report on the non-ferrous metal recycling market encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

