Body Armor Market Valued at $2.4 Billion in 2024, Projected to Grow at 5.3% CAGR Through 2035

Body Armor Market

Body armor market expands with rising demand from law enforcement amid increasing urban security threats

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Body armor market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2025–2035). The body armor market is undergoing significant transformation fueled by developing global security trends and technological innovation. The constant progress of lightweight and more durable body armor, along with a rising awareness of personal protection, mainly among civilians, further boosts market expansion.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global body armor market include 3M Company, BAE Systems plc, Honeywell International Inc., Safariland LLC, and Survitec Group Ltd., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their businesses and develop innovative products, thereby maintaining their market positioning. For instance, in January 2024, DuPont, in partnership with Point Blank Enterprises, signed an agreement to equip North American state and local law enforcement agencies with developed body armor. Their newest innovation, Kevlar EXO, is the latest development in aramid technology, the biggest leap in five decades. Kevlar EXO provides the lightest flexibility and highest level of protection, providing a new standard for body armor performance. This partnership improves safety and enhances operational effectiveness for military and law enforcement officers using Kevlar EXO.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/body-armor-market Recent Developments• In May 2025, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost introduced a lawsuit against body armor manufacturer ShotStop Ballistics from Stow, Ohio, for allegedly importing Chinese-produced plates and marketing them as ‘made in Ohio’ and compliant with National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards, the Department of Justice's testing arm.• In September 2024, India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) declared the development of a light bulletproof jacket that is said to offer 360-degree protection to soldiers. It features modular armor plates on both the front and rear, providing comprehensive protection from all angles.• In August 2024, the British Military launched a new-generation body armor tailored for modern warfare. This new kit is intended to counter potential future threats such as drones and laser detection, as well as improve soldiers' situational awareness and decision-making potential.• In May 2024, Craig International Ballistics, an Australian defense contractor, declared a contract to provide body armor for the Australian protection drive. The contract was valued at $19.7 million, and it covers suits that offer protection for soldiers against low- and high-velocity shells and fragmentation effects.Some of the Key Companies in the Body Armor Market include-• 3M Company• Aegis Engineering Ltd.• Armored Republic, LLC• ArmorSource LLC• Avon Protection• BAE Systems plc• Ballistic Body Armor Pty• Bluewater Defense Inc.• Craig International Ballistics Pty. Ltd.• DuPont De Nemours, Inc.• Elmon SA• EnGarde B.V.• Hellweg International• Honeywell International Inc.• Kejo Limited Company• Pacific Safety Products Inc. (Cadre Hldgs)• Point Blank Enterprises Inc.• Safariland LLC• Sarkar Tactical• Survitec Group Ltd.• U.S. Armor Corp.• Uvex GroupBody Armor Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Body Armor Market by Product Type• Soft armor• Hard armor• AccessoriesGlobal Body Armor Market by Material Type• Metals• Ceramics• Composites• FiberGlobal Body Armor Market by End User• Military• Civilian• Law EnforcementRegional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaRequest for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/body-armor-market

