Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Valued at $57.9 Billion in 2024, Projected to Grow at 6.2% CAGR by 2035

Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market

Pharmaceutical plastic packaging market strengthened by technological innovations in smart and eco-friendly packaging.

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmaceutical plastic packaging market was valued at $57.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $112.1 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period (2025–2035). Pharmaceutical plastic packaging is the use of plastic material in packaging pharmaceutical products such as tablets, capsules, liquids, and medical devices. The packaging solutions preserve product integrity, protect from contamination, and ensure long shelf life. As the demand for safe and tamper-evident packaging is growing constantly in the pharmaceutical sector, the use of advanced plastic material is gaining pace at a tremendous rate. While increasing access to telemedicine services and e-pharmacies is also fueling the demand for pharmaceutical plastic packaging in the developed as well as emerging economies.Click to get a Sample PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @Market Players OutlookThe major companies operating in the global pharmaceutical plastic packaging market include Amcor plc, Aptar Group Inc., Plastipak Holdings, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, and Silgan Holdings Inc., among others. Market players are leveraging partnerships, collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their businesses and develop innovative products, thereby maintaining their market positioning.Recent Developments• In December 2024, Gerresheimer completed the acquisition of Blitz Luxco Sarl, the parent company of Bormioli Pharma Group. The acquisition puts Gerresheimer in a highly strategic position in the pharmaceutical packaging market, while enriching the company's offerings and global presence.• In June 2024, SCHOTT Pharma opened a new production site in Lukácsháza, Hungary, to manufacture prefillable glass syringes. This expansion aims to meet the increasing global demand for top-quality drug delivery systems, as glass syringes provide stable long-term storage and safe administration of medications, while ensuring safety and reliability for both patients and healthcare providers.• In May 2024, ALPLA introduced the ALPLAinject division to improve injection moulding capacity, targeting closures, caps, jars, and multi-part packaging. The division integrates expertise in blow, injection, and compression moulding technology, promoting innovation, efficiency, and faster market entry for new products.• In April 2024, Berry Global has announced the release of its new BerryHaler. The dose counter-equipped, dual chamber, dry powder inhaler has been designed to offer improved patient access and support in delivering effective combination medication.• In January 2024, Savillex introduced its Purillex PETG Square Media Bottles, which are particularly designed for critical life sciences applications. Made from rugged PETG, the bottles provide durability, strength, and temperature resistance, all making them perfect for sensitive pharmaceutical and biotechnology uses. The bottles are offered in both sterile and non-sterile versions in four sizes from 125 mL up to 1000 mL.• In January 2024, TekniPlex Healthcare, in partnership with Alpek Polyester, introduced the pharmaceutical-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister film with post-consumer recycled content. The new film, to be highlighted at Pharmapack Paris, features 30% of its material as post-consumer recycled (PCR) monomers.Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.omrglobal.com/buy-now/pharmaceutical-plastic-packaging-market Some of the Key Companies in the Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market include-• Amcor plc• Aptar Group Inc.• Berk Company LLC• Berry Plastics Group, Inc.• Comar LLC• Drug Plastics Group• EPL Ltd.• Gerresheimer AG• Gil Plastic Products Ltd.• Huhtamaki India Ltd.• Klockner Pentaplast Group• Nipro India Corporation Pvt. Ltd.• Origin Pharma Packaging• Parekhplast India Ltd.• Plastipak Holdings• Pretium Packaging• SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging• SGD Pharma• Silgan Holdings Inc.• UFlex Ltd.• West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market Segmentation AnalysisGlobal Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market by Raw Material• Polypropylene (PP)• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)• Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)• High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)• Other (COP)Global Pharmaceutical Plastic Packaging Market by Product Type• Solid Containers• Dropper bottles• Nasal Spray Bottles• Liquid Bottles• Oral Care• Pouches• Vials and Ampoules• Cartridges Syringes• Other (Caps and Closures)Regional Analysis• North Americao United Stateso Canada• Europeo UKo Germanyo Italyo Spaino Franceo Rest of Europe• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao ASEAN Economies (Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Other)o Australia and New Zealando Rest of Asia-Pacific• Rest of the Worldo Latin Americao Middle East and AfricaRequest for Customization: https://www.omrglobal.com/report-customization/pharmaceutical-plastic-packaging-market

