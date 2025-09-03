Performance Knitted Fabrics Market to Hit USD 7.8 Billion by 2035, Growing at 6.1% CAGR | FactMR Report

The performance knitted fabrics market is growing, driven by demand for activewear, sustainability, and innovation in functional textiles worldwide.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global performance knitted fabrics market is anticipated to expand from USD 4.3 billion in 2025 to USD 7.8 billion by 2035, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 % over the forecast period.This growth trajectory underscores significant demand across end-use categories, particularly in top wear, and reflects the rising integration of functional, sustainable, and smart textile technologies.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8253 Application Segmentation: Top Wear & Bottom WearTop wear remains the cornerstone of the performance knitted fabrics market, driven by consumer desire for comfort, versatility, and performance. Within this category, products such as T-shirts, tops, hoodies, sweatshirts, jackets, vests, stringers, and sports bras are prominent. Advances in moisture-wicking, breathability, stretchability, and eco-friendly fabric blends are fueling this segment’s growth and enhancing consumer acceptance. The growing preference for athleisure also means that top wear made from performance fabrics is no longer restricted to gyms and training grounds but is widely embraced in casual and office wear.The bottom wear segment, which includes track pants, shorts, tights, underwear, socks, and specialty items like cycling apparel and swimwear, is also experiencing rapid growth. Innovations in compression technology, stretch recovery, wear resistance, and seamless construction are providing superior fit and durability. These characteristics make performance knitted fabrics particularly popular in professional sports, fitness training, and even medical applications.Regional Breakdown: Growth Drivers by GeographyThe performance knitted fabrics market demonstrates diverse growth patterns across regions. In North America, the sector is relatively mature and is primarily driven by strong consumer demand for activewear and athleisure. Fabrics that feature moisture management, antimicrobial treatments, and compression properties have become mainstream in this region, especially with the growing culture of fitness and outdoor activities.Latin America shows steady growth, fueled by the rising popularity of fitness and sports, as well as expanding access to international brands and e-commerce platforms. Although the region is still developing in terms of advanced textile production, its consumer base is becoming more receptive to functional apparel.Western Europe is at the forefront of sustainability in performance knitted fabrics. Stringent environmental regulations and heightened consumer awareness have pushed manufacturers to adopt eco-friendly fibers and recyclable blends. Eastern Europe, on the other hand, is emerging as a cost-competitive hub for manufacturing, gradually contributing to the wider European market.East Asia is the dominant production center for performance knitted fabrics. China leads with its vast manufacturing scale, while Japan and South Korea stand out for their technological innovation, particularly in smart fabrics and temperature-regulating materials. South Asia and the Pacific, led by India, are witnessing expanding demand and affordable production capabilities, supported by booming e-commerce and a youthful population. The Middle East and Africa are showing promising growth potential as urbanization accelerates and consumer interest in sports, outdoor apparel, and modern lifestyle products continues to rise, although the region’s manufacturing capacity remains under development.Recent DevelopmentsRecent developments highlight the industry’s dual focus on technology and sustainability. One breakthrough came with the introduction of graphene-coated knitted fabrics, which significantly enhance thermal regulation and heat dissipation. Such fabrics improve cooling efficiency, making them ideal for sportswear, medical equipment, protective clothing, and even military gear. These innovations also come with additional features such as anti-static and antibacterial properties, further broadening their usability.Another key development is the growing emphasis on sustainable blends. Manufacturers have begun combining natural fibers such as flax, hemp, and banana with traditional cotton and recycled yarns to create eco-friendly fabrics that retain the performance attributes demanded by modern consumers. The design themes launched in recent collections emphasize balance, peace, and harmony, signaling a shift toward fabrics that are as environmentally responsible as they are functional.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=8253 Key Players and Competitive AnalysisThe competitive landscape of the performance knitted fabrics market is defined by both established manufacturers and innovative challengers. Leading companies are investing heavily in research and development to create fabrics with advanced functionalities such as moisture-wicking, thermal regulation, UV protection, stretch recovery, and antimicrobial treatment. These qualities not only enhance consumer comfort but also differentiate brands in a crowded marketplace.Sustainability has emerged as a major competitive edge. Firms are increasingly incorporating recycled polyester, biodegradable yarns, and organic cotton into their product lines. Many are also pursuing international certifications such as OEKO-TEX and GRS to demonstrate their commitment to eco-friendly practices. These measures resonate strongly with consumers who are becoming more environmentally conscious in their purchasing decisions.Manufacturing innovation is another area of competitive focus. Seamless knitting, circular knitting, and warp-knitting techniques are revolutionizing garment design, offering improved fit, reduced fabric waste, and customization opportunities. These methods are especially impactful in compression garments, sports bras, and base layers, where precision and comfort are critical. Companies that can deliver on these performance metrics while maintaining affordability are gaining a significant market advantage.Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global performance monomer market , valued at US$ 2,274 million in 2024, is projected to grow at a 4.6% CAGR, reaching US$ 3,558 million by 2034.The global performance coating market is projected to grow from US$ 105.4 billion in 2024 to US$ 176.6 billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 5.3%.About Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. 