Science, Technology and Innovation announces winners of the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards

As South Africa continues to commemorate Women's Month, the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) proudly announces the winners of the 2025 South African Women in Science Awards (SAWiSA), held on 21 August 2025 in Bloemfontein, Free State.

Under the theme "Unpacking STEM Careers: Her Voice in Science", the prestigious awards celebrated 30 exceptional women scientists and researchers whose groundbreaking work is shaping the future of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in South Africa and beyond.

The ceremony, attended by government leaders, academics and science stakeholders, highlighted the critical role women play in advancing knowledge, innovation and inclusive development across diverse scientific disciplines.

The Distinguished Women Researchers category awards senior women scientists with at least five years of postdoctoral experience who have made outstanding contributions to their fields. The winners each received R90 000, the first runners up received R65 000 and the second runners-up received R40 000.

Humanities and Social Sciences

Winner: Prof. Jill Hanass-Hancock, South African Medical Research Council.

First Runner-up: Prof. Sarojini Nadar, University of the Western Cape (UWC).

Second Runner-up: Prof. Shanaaz Mathews, University of Cape Town (UCT).

Natural and Engineering Sciences

Winner: Prof. Brenda Morrow, UCT.

First Runner-up: Prof. Lucy Moleleki, University of Pretoria (UP).

Second Runner-up: Prof. Alison September, UCT.

Public Engagement with Research

Humanities and Social Sciences Winner: Prof. Carolyn McKinney, UCT.

Natural and Engineering Sciences Winner: Prof. Zilungile Mkhize-Kwitshana, University of South Africa (Unisa).

The Distinguished Young Women Researchers category awards emerging leaders in science who are under the age of 40. The winners each received R80 000, the first runners-up received R55 000 and the second runner-up received R30 000.

Humanities and Social Sciences

Winner: Dr Maurine Musie, UP.

First Runner-up: Associate Prof. Jess Auerbach Jahajeeah, UCT.

Natural and Engineering Sciences

Winner: Prof. Mahloro Hope Serepa-Dlamini, University of Johannesburg (UJ).

First Runner-up: Associate Prof. Victoria Madden, UCT.

Second Runner-up: Prof. Tebogo Mashifana, Unisa

Public Engagement with Research

Winner: Prof. Nombulelo Sepeng, UP.

DSTI-Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri Fellowships

The SAWiSA doctoral and master's fellowships are awarded to support postgraduate women researchers at critical stages in their academic journeys. This year's fellowships were proudly named in honour of Dr Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, a distinguished leader from the Free State who made indelible contributions to science, technology and education policy in South Africa. Hosting the awards in Bloemfontein underscored the Department's commitment to national inclusivity and regional representation in celebrating women in science.

Doctoral Fellows:

Ms Kimberly Christine Coetzer, Stellenbosch University (SU).

Ms Nadine Zeta du Piesanie, UP.

Ms Samantha Filby, UCT.

Ms Jaymi January, UWC.

Ms Kegomoditswe Malebo, University of the Free State.

Ms Jacqueline Maphutha, UP.

Ms Linda Maqutu, UJ.

Ms Motheo Meta Tjebane, UJ.

Ms Nomthandazo Precious Sibiya-Dlomo, Durban University of Technology.

Master's Fellows:

Ms Ruby May Davies, Nelson Mandela University.

Ms Nolwazi Thabile Gazu, Unisa.

Ms Duduzile Kubheka, SU.

Ms Nothando Clementine Madlala, University of Mpumalanga.

Ms Corine Mouton, SU.

Ms Phelisa Ntayiya, UCT.

Ms Nathma Samie, Unisa.

All fellowship recipients received certificates and commemorative gifts in recognition of their academic excellence and research potential.

Delivering the vote of thanks, Dr Mlungisi Cele, Director-General of the DSTI, said the voices of women in science will continue to shape the science agenda.

"Tonight, we do not just award excellence; we affirm a future where women are at the heart of scientific innovation. These awardees are not only researchers; they are mentors, change-makers and national treasures."

Since 2003, SAWiSA remains a cornerstone of the Department's strategy to transform the research landscape by advancing gender equity and empowering women in STEM.

