Road Construction Services Market to Reach USD $195.29 Billion by 2029 at 5.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company’s Road Construction Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Road Construction Services Market?

The market size of road construction services has experienced robust growth in the past few years. The market, which stands at $147.36 billion in 2024, is expected to rise to $156.20 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. Factors such as increased investments in infrastructure, a surge in automation, expansion driven by population growth and urbanization, a rising need for maintenance, and increased use of environmentally friendly materials have contributed to the historical growth.

The market size for road construction services is predicted to witness robust expansion in the impending years, escalating to $195.29 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The surge during the projected period can be credited to the persistent investment in infrastructure, increasing focus on eco-friendly materials, evolving requirements for urban enlargement, the necessity for smart infrastructure strategies, and the call for long-lasting pavements. Some prominent trends in the future will be the incorporation of automation and robotics, investigative studies on smart traffic management, the application of Internet of Things in road sensing, employing autonomous construction machinery, and adopting drone-assisted surveying techniques.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Road Construction Services Global Market Growth?

The projected growth of the road construction services market is being driven by an influx of investment in road infrastructure. Road infrastructure encompasses tangible structures such as roads, bridges, tunnels and signs that enable safe and efficient travel for vehicles and pedestrians alike. This infrastructural growth is influenced by economic prosperity and the need for better trade facilitation, as robust transportation networks are crucial for market connectivity, lowering logistical expenses, and bolstering industrial and commercial pursuits. Market growth is supported by funding for new initiatives, enhancements to existing roads, and amelioration of the transport network, all facilitated by investment in road infrastructure. For example, the American Road and Transportation Builders Association, a US-based industry group, has predicted that the investment in the Federal Aid Highway Program will rise from $69.5 billion in 2024 to approximately $70.8 billion in 2025. Consequently, the increased investment in road infrastructure is fueling the expansion of the road construction services market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Road Construction Services Market?

Major players in the Road Construction Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China Railway Group Limited

• China Communications Construction Company

• Vinci SA

• Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction

• Bechtel Corporation

• Strabag SE

• Kiewit Corporation

• Fluor Corporation

• Bouygues Construction

• AECOM

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Road Construction Services Market?

Firmly establishing their market stake and pushing their revenue growth forward is a primary aim of major companies in the road construction services market, typically achieved through the acquisition of extensive infrastructure road construction contracts. These large-scale contracts generally entail the creation of major highways, expressways, and ring roads that are crucial for regional connectivity and reducing urban congestion. A relevant illustration of this would be Afcons Infrastructure securing two significant segments of the Pune Ring Road (East) in January 2025, as a result of presenting the lowest bid. It was awarded by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), a company owned by the Indian government and involved in infrastructure. The two contracts had a cumulative value of $559.12 million (₹4,787.20 crore), consisting of the E5 stretch from Valati to Sonori $317.51 million (₹2,718.50 crore) and the E7 section from Garade to Shiware $241.61 million (₹2,068.70 crore). The contracts were executed under the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model and are due to be completed within 36 months. This marks Afcons' competency in securing and delivering complex, large-scale infrastructure projects, positioning it as a fundamental contributor to the growth of India's highway network.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Road Construction Services Market Report?

The road construction services market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Freeway, Main Road, Secondary Road, Branch Road

2) By Service Type: Asphalt Paving, Concrete Paving, Road Marking Services, Road Maintenance Services, Traffic Management Services

3) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid Deployment

4) By Application: Integrated Circuit (IC) Design, Wafer Fabrication, Wireless Communications, Consumer Electronics, Automotive

5) By End-User: Government Agencies, Private Contractors, Real Estate Developers, Infrastructure Investment Agencies, Public-Private Partnerships

Subsegments:

1) By Freeway: Urban Freeway, Rural Freeway, Elevated Expressway, Controlled-Access Highway

2) By Main Road: National Highways, State Highways, Dual Carriageways, Arterial Roads

3) By Secondary Road: District Roads, Collector Roads, Feeder Roads, Rural Access Roads

4) By Branch Road: Local Streets, Residential Roads, Service Roads, Alleyways

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Road Construction Services Industry?

In the Road Construction Services Global Market Report 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in 2024, with a potential for significant growth. The report encompasses a variety of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

