Riot Helmet Market to Reach USD $1.57 Billion by 2029 at 8.3% CAGR

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Riot Helmet Market In 2025?

The market for riot helmets has witnessed robust growth in recent times. There is an expected progression from a size of $1.05 billion in 2024 to a reach of $1.14 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The factors responsible for this growth in the historic period include heightened civil discord and demonstrations, increased governmental spending on domestic security, a surge in occurrences of city-based riots, a rising preference for non-lethal defense gear, and escalating trends of police militarization.

Expectations are high for the riot helmet market size to experience significant growth in the coming years, with predictions estimating it to escalate to $1.57 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Various factors propelling the growth of this market during the forecasted period include the escalating necessity for sophisticated personal safety solutions, the elevated risk of domestic radicalism and terrorism, increased financial input into smart helmets featuring in-built technology, the expansion of e-commerce providing tactical gear, and rising demand for comfortable, lightweight designs. Foreseen trends during the anticipated period include advancements in visor material technology, the evolution of facial protection standards, pairing with police body cameras, incorporation of ventilation and cooling technologies, and creative breakthroughs in the modular helmet design.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Riot Helmet Market?

The escalating levels of social turmoil and protests are anticipated to incentivize the growth trajectory of the riot helmet market. The definition of civil unrest and protests encompasses collective actions involving groups dissenting against political, social, or economical matters through demonstrations, strikes, or riots. This upsurge in civil unrest and protests can be attributed to rising political polarization, which intensifies societal splits and propels public discontent. Riot helmets play a pivotal role during these protests by providing heavy-duty protection to the head and face of law enforcement personnel. They drastically reduce harm potential by incorporating visors and impact-proof materials, which enhance the overall safety and management control in volatile situations. Citing an example, as per Allianz SE, a German insurance company, the number of protests and riots in the U.S. escalated to 8,549 in 2024 from 8,383 in 2023, marking an uptick of 2%. Thus, the ever-increasing civil unrest and protests are triggering the growth of the riot helmet market. The rise in crime rates and violence during public gatherings are also predicted to steer the growth of the riot helmet market in a positive direction. The term crime and violence during public gatherings indicate the illegal activities and physical aggression taking place in large crowd events like protests, rallies, or festive gatherings. The upswing in crime and violence in these instances is driven by social unrest, emanating from widespread disappointment towards political, economical, or social conditions. This often leads to escalation of tensions and results in disorderly or violent conduct. Riot helmets facilitate the effective management of such crime and violence during public gatherings by offering unwavering protection to law enforcement personnel. They minimize the risk of injuries during physical combat and augment the efforts of crowd control, ensuring a safer result during high-risk situations. Taking an example, as mentioned by Statistics Canada, a Canadian government agency, the hate crimes reported by Canadian police reached a total of 3,576 in 2022, an increase of 7% as compared to 3,355 incidents in 2021. Therefore, the surging crime and violence in public gatherings act as a catalyst for the growth of the riot helmet market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Riot Helmet Industry?

Major players in the Riot Helmet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Gentex Corporation

• MSA Safety Incorporated

• Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

• MKU Ltd

• Streicher’s Inc.

• Paulson Manufacturing Corporation

• US Armour Corporation

• WeeTect Material Limited

• Kroll International LLC

• Security Pro USA LLC

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Riot Helmet Market In The Globe?

Leaders in the riot helmet industry, such as MLA Ltd., are concentrating their efforts on creating cutting-edge protective gear, like hybrid-material helmets, to provide better safety and comfort for officials in law enforcement. These hybrid-material helmets are crafted using a blend of materials like kevlar, carbon fiber, and thermoplastics, yielding superior protection, long-lasting durability, and lightweight comfort. For instance, MLA Ltd., a British firm specializing in protective equipment production, introduced the Defender Hybrid Riot Helmet in January 2025. This revolutionary helmet is tailored for public order police forces, featuring memory foam padding for increased comfort, a breathable liner to improve air circulation, and a visor with anti-fog and antimicrobial traits. In addition, it incorporates a one-piece visor bar with rubber trim to ward off fluid penetration, allows for simple visor adjustment without needing tools, supports a variety of accessory attachments, and is outfitted with a robust VELCRO neck protector.

What Segments Are Covered In The Riot Helmet Market Report?

The riot helmet market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Ballistic Riot Helmets, Non-Ballistic Riot Helmets, Polycarbonate Riot Helmets, Composite Riot Helmets

2) By Material Type: Polycarbonate, Kevlar, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber

3) By Application Area: Crowd Control, Tactical Operations, Anti-Riot Situations, Public Safety Management

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Sales, Brick-And-Mortar Retailers, Direct Sales To Government Agencies, Wholesale Distributors

5) By End-User: Law Enforcement Agencies, Military Enforcement, Private Security Companies, Event Organizers Or Public Gatherings

Subsegments:

1) By Ballistic Riot Helmets: Full Face Ballistic Helmets, Modular Ballistic Helmets, Visor-Integrated Ballistic Helmets, Tactical Ballistic Helmets

2) By Non-Ballistic Riot Helmets: Standard Impact-Resistant Helmets, Lightweight Non-Ballistic Helmets, Face Shield Equipped Helmets, Training Or Simulation Helmets

3) By Polycarbonate Riot Helmets: Single-Material Polycarbonate Helmets, Polycarbonate Helmets with Anti-Scratch Coating, High-Visibility Polycarbonate Helmets, Ventilated Polycarbonate Helmets

4) By Composite Riot Helmets: Kevlar-Composite Helmets, Fiberglass-Composite Helmets, Carbon Fiber-Composite Helmets, Multi-Layered Hybrid Composite Helmets

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Riot Helmet Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Riot Helmet Global Market Report, North America led in terms of market size in the previous year. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The comprehensive report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

