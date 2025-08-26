Radiation Resistant Converter Market CAGR to be at 8.8% from 2025 to 2029 | $1.7 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Radiation Resistant Converter Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Radiation Resistant Converter Market?

The market for radiation-resistant converters has seen substantial growth in the past few years. The market is forecasted to expand from $1.11 billion in 2024 to $1.21 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This past growth can be accredited to several factors, including applications in the military and defense sector, the space race during the Cold War era, downsizing of electronics, preparation for potential nuclear incidents, and an expanded utilization of electronics in spacecraft and space probes.

Substantial expansion is anticipated in the radiation resistant converter market over the coming years, with an expected value of $1.70 billion by 2029, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period is influenced by several factors such as the rise in space exploration endeavors, an augment in high-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles, progression in cubesats and mini satellite platforms, an increasing application in medical imaging gadgets, and the implementation of governmental norms and standards for space-grade components. The forecast period will also witness several prominent trends like digital control systems, sophisticated gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) semiconductors, advanced shielding materials, AI-driven health monitoring of converter systems, and adjustable and modular converter platforms.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Radiation Resistant Converter Market?

The escalation in nuclear power production is set to stimulate the expansion of the radiation resistant converter industry. The generation of nuclear power involves creating electricity through the warmth produced from managed nuclear fission reactions within a reactor that power steam turbines. There is a surge in nuclear power production as nations intensify their efforts on lessening greenhouse gas emissions, transitioning towards low-carbon energy resources, and committing to global climate objectives all whilst ensuring a consistent and continuous supply of electricity for escalating industrial and residential uses. It is critical to have radiation-resistant converters in nuclear power generation for they enable dependable power conversion and safeguard important control and monitoring systems from the detrimental effects of ionizing radiation. For example, as per data from the World Nuclear Association, a UK-centric organization that advocates nuclear power, nuclear power plants produced 2,602 TWh of electricity in 2023, a rise from the 2,545 TWh generated in 2022. Consequently, the mounting nuclear power production is fuelling the expansion of the radiation-resistant converter industry.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Radiation Resistant Converter Market?

Major players in the Radiation Resistant Converter Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• STMicroelectronics

• Micross Hi‑Rel Power Solutions

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Analog Devices Inc.

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

• ON Semiconductor Corporation

• Microchip Technology Inc.

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Radiation Resistant Converter Industry?

Prominent corporations in the radiation-resistant converter market have shifted their focus towards the development of pioneering solutions such as radiation-tolerant power converters. These innovative devices are engineered to boost the performance, dependability, and resilience of electronic systems in environments vulnerable to radiation. In essence, radiation-tolerant power converters are electronic apparatuses that can efficiently transform electrical energy in locales prone to ionizing radiation, such as space or nuclear facilities. For instance, Microchip Technology Inc., a well-known American semiconductor manufacturing firm, in May 2024 revealed its radiation-tolerant LE50-28 isolated DC-DC 50W power converters. These are specifically tailored for the rapidly booming Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite sector and other burgeoning space applications. The LE50-28 series boasts unique characteristics that make it aptly suited for space and radiation-intense surroundings. It integrates a radiation-resilient design that can endure up to 50 krad total ionizing dose (TID) and is impervious to single event latch-up (SEL) at 37 MeV·cm²/mg, assuring dependable functionality under severe circumstances. Each system can supply up to 50 W of power, and can be paired with up to four units for a cumulative output of 200 W, thus providing substantial scalability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Radiation Resistant Converter Market Report?

The radiation resistant converter market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Power Converters, Signal Converters, Data Converters, Optical Converters

2) By Technology: Silicon-Based Technology, Gallium Arsenide (GaAs) Technology, Silicon Carbide (SiC) Technology, Advanced Materials Technology

3) By Application: Aerospace, Nuclear Power Plants, Medical Equipment, Industrial Applications, Defense And Military

4) By End-User: Commercial Sector, Government And Defense, Healthcare Providers, Research Institutions, Energy Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Power Converters: AC-DC Converters, DC-DC Converters, Isolated Power Converters, Non-Isolated Power Converters, High Voltage Power Converters, Low Voltage Power Converters

2) By Signal Converters: Analog-To-Digital Converters (ADC), Digital-to-Analog Converters (DAC), Frequency Converters, Voltage Level Shifters

3) By Data Converters: Serial-To-Parallel Converters, Parallel-To-Serial Converters, Digital Isolators, Interface Converters

4) By Optical Converters: Electrical-To-Optical Converters, Optical-To-Electrical Converters, Fiber Optic Transceivers, Electro-Optic Modulators

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Radiation Resistant Converter Market?

In the Radiation Resistant Converter Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for the year in question. Anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period is the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses a geographical analysis that includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

