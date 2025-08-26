Radar Simulators Market to Reach USD $3.31 Billion by 2029 at 6.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Radar Simulators Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Radar Simulators Market In 2025?

The market size of radar simulators has seen a robust growth in the last few years. The growth is expected to surge from $2.41 billion in 2024 to $2.57 billion in 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. This growth experienced in the historic period is due to the increase in defence budgets in both developed and developing nations, escalating necessity for advanced military training solutions, a growth in demand for practical threat simulation in battlefield settings, upgradation of existing radar systems across military forces, and a shift towards electronic warfare training.

The market for radar simulators is poised for robust growth in the imminent years, with an estimated value of $3.31 billion in 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Several factors contributing to this increasing trend during the forecast span involve escalating demand within commercial aviation training courses, a rising inclination towards the use in air traffic control (ATC) training, an expanding presence in meteorological radar education, the broadening use in the testing of autonomous vehicles, and integration with commercial drone navigational systems. The forecast period also sees significant trends such as improved accuracy and realism in radar signal simulation, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into radar training platforms, technological innovations in digital signal processing (DSP), the creation of software-defined radar simulators, and bettered 3D modeling and visualization capabilities.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Radar Simulators Market?

The escalating demand for new planes is anticipated to spur the progress of the radar simulators industry. The surge in new aircraft orders can be attributed to the growth in global air travel demand. Airlines are developing and modernizing their fleets for better fuel efficiency and to accommodate the growth in passenger traffic. The burgeoning orders for new planes boost radar simulators, supplementing the need for sophisticated pilot training and system validation tools. These tools aid in the realistic simulation of contemporary avionics and radar systems, which augments training productivity and operational preparedness. For example, the International Air Transport Association, headquartered in Canada, disclosed that the number of delivered aircraft reached 1,372 in 2023, a rise from 1,238 in 2022. Consequently, the mounting orders for new airplanes are propelling the development of the radar simulators market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Radar Simulators Industry?

Major players in the Radar Simulators Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems Plc

• Thales Group

• Leonardo S.p.A.

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• General Dynamics Corporation

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Radar Simulators Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the radar simulators market are concentrating on the creation of enhanced solutions such as multi-modal sensors, in order to provide more authentic training conditions. Multi-modal sensors are exclusive devices designed to detect and integrate varied types of data from numerous physical phenomena or modalities, like visual, audio, thermal, or radar signals simultaneously. This allows for a more detailed and precise comprehension of the surroundings. For instance, in May 2025, a technology company based in Canada, LeddarTech Holdings Inc., introduced LeddarSim. This is a simulation platform engineered to expedite the progression and validation of high-tier driver assistance systems and self-governing driving technologies. This sophisticated radar simulator utilizes AI-powered scenarios and threat libraries to emulate intricate electromagnetic atmospheres. This enhances the realism of training and fast-tracks the growth of radar tech in the defense and aviation sectors. LeddarSim ensures flexible, high-definition simulations of driving scenarios and sensors, thereby boosting the development and examination of autonomous vehicles.

What Segments Are Covered In The Radar Simulators Market Report?

The radar simulators market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Type: Marine, Airborne, Ground

3) By End Use Industry: Military, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radar Signal Generators, RF Front-End Modules, Antennas, Power Amplifiers, Signal Processors, Display Units, Control Panels, Data Acquisition Units, Interface Modules, Enclosures And Racks

2) By Software: Radar Signal Processing Software, Scenario Generation Software, Simulation Control Software, Real-Time Operating Systems, Environmental Modeling Software, Target Modeling Software, Threat Emulation Software, Visualization And Analysis Tools, Data Recording And Playback Software, Software Development Kits (SDKs)

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Radar Simulators Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Radar Simulators Global Market Report, North America was identified as the dominant region in 2024. However, it's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will exhibit the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report comprehensively includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa as included regions in its coverage of the radar simulators market.

