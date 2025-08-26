Rimfire Ammunition Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Rimfire Ammunition Market Worth?

There has been a robust expansion in the rimfire ammunition market size in the preceding years. Forecasts predict an increase from $1.76 billion in 2024 to $1.90 billion in 2025, manifesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include amplified demand for cost-effective ammo, more frequent usage during training and practice, increased interest amongst youth shooting programmes, and a rising demand for low-recoil ammunition.

The market for rimfire ammunition is predicted to exhibit robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $2.53 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast window is largely due to factors such as growing involvement in shooting sports, increasing demand for economically efficient practice rounds, rising popularity of small game hunting, a surge in civilian gun ownership, and the burgeoning interest in recreational shooting events. The forecast period is also predicted to witness various significant trends like progress in technology for lead-free ammunition, the incorporation of biodegradable components in cartridge architecture, innovation-driven enhancements in the performance of rimfire cartridges, strides made in high-precision rimfire ammunition and advancements in production methods for cheaper production.

What Are The Factors Driving The Rimfire Ammunition Market?

The rise in interest in shooting sports is anticipated to accelerate the growth of the rimfire ammunition market in the future. These sports are either competitive or leisurely activities that involve the precise aiming and firing of firearms or air rifles. The rising popularity of shooting sports can be attributed to an increase in shooting ranges and training facilities, making the sport more available to the general public. Rimfire ammunition aids these sports by supplying low-priced, low-recoil rounds, making it perfect for beginners and leisure usage. By delivering reliable performance and cost-effectiveness, it enhances training and competition, promoting broader involvement in the sport. For example, a survey undertaken by the National Shooting Sports Foundation Inc., a U.S.-based trade association, in January 2024 reported that the top types of recreational shooting sports for adult involvement in 2022 were target shooting with a handgun (16.9%), target shooting with a rifle (15.6%), and outdoor range target shooting (13.3%). Furthermore, newcomers represented 17% of all adults engaging in shooting sports in 2022, indicating a 42% rise since 2020. Hence, the escalating interest in shooting sports is propelling the growth of the rimfire ammunition market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Rimfire Ammunition Market?

Major players in the Rimfire Ammunition Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hornady Manufacturing Company

• Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A.

• Browning Arms Company

• Lapua

• Nosler Inc.

• True Velocity Inc.

• Eley Group Ltd.

• Pobjeda Technology

• Freedom Munitions LLC

• Czechoslovak Group

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Rimfire Ammunition Sector?

Key players in the rimfire ammunition market are increasingly focusing their efforts on the creation of advanced technological products such as lead-free projectiles, aiming to comply with environmental regulations and fulfill the rising demand for non-toxic alternatives. Lead-free projectiles signify ammunition devoid of any lead materials in the casing, the bullet itself, or the primer, utilizing substitute materials to limit toxic exposure and environmental harm. For example, in September 2024, Winchester Ammunition, a company based in the US that provides firearms and ammunition, launched the 21 Sharp. This is a rimfire cartridge specially designed to enhance accuracy and on-target performance. This next-level rimfire ammunition provides non-toxic accuracy, expansive projectile compatibility, and dependable performance, making it perfectly suited for current shooting practices and environmentally-friendly usage. The 21 Sharp cartridge has wide-ranging versatility, offering consistent performance with various bullet types, including jacketed options thanks to its specially designed structure catering to enhanced accuracy and steady outcomes in leisure shooting and small game hunting.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Rimfire Ammunition Market Share?

The rimfire ammunition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type:.22 Long Rifle (LR),.22 Short,.22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire (WMR),.17 Hornady Magnum Rimfire (HMR), Subsonic Ammunition

2) By Application: Hunters, Competition, Entertainment, Other Applications

3) By End-User: Individual Consumers, Sports Shooting Organizations, Hunting Clubs, Law Enforcement Agencies, Military Training Units

Subsegments:

1) By.22 Long Rifle (LR): High Velocity, Standard Velocity, Match Grade, Hollow Point, Lead Round Nose, Copper Plated

2) By.22 Short: Blank, Conical Ball (CB), Hollow Point, Lead Round Nose (LRN)

3) By.22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire (WMR): Jacketed Hollow Point (JHP), Full Metal Jacket (FMJ), Polymer Tip, Subsonic

4) By.17 Hornady Magnum Rimfire (HMR): Varmint Maximum (V-MAX) Polymer Tip, Hollow Point, Full Metal Jacket (FMJ), Trinitrotoluene (TNT) Explosive Tip

5) By Subsonic Ammunition:.22 Long Rifle (LR) Subsonic Hollow Point,.22 Long Rifle (LR) Subsonic Lead Round Nose,.22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire (WMR) Subsonic,.17 Hornady Magnum Rimfire (HMR) Subsonic

What Are The Regional Trends In The Rimfire Ammunition Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global rimfire ammunition market as per Rimfire Ammunition Global Market Report 2025, with an expected growth trajectory. The report provides detailed coverage of the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

