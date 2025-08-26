Record cost of living support on way for South Australians

Release date: 26/08/25

A record number of South Australians will receive vital cost of living support thanks to newly expanded eligibility for the Cost of Living Concession (COLC) being delivered by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

The annual Cost of Living Concession Payment of $261.90 will begin automatically arriving in the bank accounts of pensioners and other eligible recipients from this week.

This year, the State Government has abolished the co-resident income test, which previously saw thousands of low-income renters miss out on receiving a concession because of the income of their housemate or co-tenant.

The expanded eligibility builds upon the significant cost-of-living measures already delivered by the Malinauskas Labor Government, including permanently doubling the Cost of Living Concession for renters and self-funded retirees, and providing around the clock free public transport for Seniors Card Holders.

An estimated 225,000 households are expected to receive the Cost of Living Concession this year — nearly 50,000 more than under the previous government.

This support is expected deliver around $60 million in direct assistance.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has this year provided a range of other measures to support low income South Australians including:

Reducing the cost of student MetroCards from $28 to $10;

Increasing access to and the level of support available under the Emergency Electricity Payment Scheme, assisting an additional 1300 households experiencing bill hardship;

Expanding access to the funeral assistance scheme by increasing the current asset threshold from $3000 to $4000;

Improving access to Changing Places facilities for around 10,000 Companion Card holders;

Improving the Home Dialysis Concession

You don't need to do anything if you received the COLC in your name before or were recently approved. You'll automatically receive the next payment if you were eligible on 1 July this year.

Further payments will be made weekly to any new applicants who successfully apply after today, but before the cut-off for the 2025/2026 payment on 31 December 2025.

For more information, visit sa.gov.au/concessions or call the Concessions Hotline on 1800 307 758.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister Nat Cook

Cost of Living Concessions provide essential help to those most in need, and as a government, we’ve been focused on making the most difference where we can.

We’ve already permanently doubled payments for renters and self-funded retirees, and now we’ve gone a step further, ensuring those who share their accommodation with others don’t unfairly miss out.

These changes build upon the significant improvements to concessions we’ve already delivered, and other important measures like free public transport for seniors.

These payments will begin arriving in bank accounts from this week, at a time many

people can most benefit from support.

Attributable to Allison Barrott

Every little bit helps. With four boys, the bills never stop, so this relief really takes some pressure off.

As a mum in her 50s still supporting my family, it’s reassuring to know there’s help available when things get tight.

Groceries, power, fuel - it all adds up. This concession might seem small to some, but for families like mine, it makes a real difference.

Attributable to Labor candidate for Colton Aria Bolkus

This is welcome relief for many in our community who’ve been struggling with everyday costs.

By expanding eligibility, we’ve ensured more locals can get the support they’ve previously missed out on.

It’s great to see record numbers of people in our area benefiting from this practical, targeted support.