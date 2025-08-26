Demand for Rifle Powder Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $1.49 billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Rifle Powder Market Be By 2025?

The market size for rifle powder has seen a strong surge in growth over the past few years. Projections show an increase from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.20 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth experienced in the past can be linked to a rise in the hunting culture, an increase in civilian gun ownership, an upsurge in the ammunition requirements of law enforcement, the expansion of recreational shooting activities, and an escalating demand for reloading supplies.

In the coming years, the rifle powder market is anticipated to experience significant expansion. The market value is set to rise to $1.49 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The surge within the forecast period can be credited to factors such as increasing modernization of the military, a growing interest in shooting sports, heightened demand for environmentally friendly propellants, the growth of e-commerce distribution, and rising defense budgets. Noteworthy trends within the forecast period include innovations in clean-burning powder formulations, the incorporation of automation into manufacturing procedures, enhancements to performance driven by technology, advancements in temperature-stable powders, and new developments in eco-friendly propellants.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Rifle Powder Market Landscape?

The anticipated expansion of the rifle powder market is likely to be fueled by an increased participation in shooting sports. These recreational or competitive sports, which aim for accuracy, precision, and speed, involve the use of firearms such as rifles. The surge in participation is influenced by an enhanced visibility in the media, the broadening of safety and training programs, plus an increased interest from young people and women. Rifle powder, primarily used as propellant in rifle cartridges, is essential for attaining accuracy, consistency, and appropriate results in shooting sports. A fitting powder assures the best burn rate and pressure, directly affecting bullet stability and accuracy. For example, data from January 2024 from the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), a U.S based trade association, revealed that 17% of adults involved in shooting sports in 2022 were new to the scene, which indicates a rising interest and participation. Therefore, as the number of participants in shooting sports increases, so does growth in the rifle powder market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Rifle Powder Market?

Major players in the Rifle Powder Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thales Australia Limited (operates ADI Powders)

• Companhia Brasileira de Cartuchos

• Eurenco France SAS

• Fiocchi Munizioni S.p.A.

• Rheinmetall Denel Munition (Pty) Ltd.

• Shooters World LLC

• Nitrochemie Wimmis AG

• Hodgdon Powder Company Inc.

• Eley Hawk Limited

• Explosia a.s.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Rifle Powder Industry?

Leading firms in the smokeless rifle powder sector are focusing on creating groundbreaking products like the precision shooting smokeless rifle powder. This strategy is aimed at supplying shooters with powders that guarantee dependable performance across different environmental conditions, improve precision, and offer consistent outcomes for both hunting and competitive shooting. The precision shooting smokeless rifle powder is a tailored type designed to offer steady, clean, and stable service for high-accuracy shooting applications. It is formulated to generate consistent burn rates and pressure levels, which are essential for tight shot groupings and predictable ballistics. For instance, in August 2022, Alliant Powder, a firm based in the US, introduced Reloder TS 15.5, a smokeless rifle powder designed to provide consistent performance for precision shooting and reloading purposes. This novel smokeless rifle powder uses advanced formulation technology, optimized grain geometry, and exact burn rates, facilitating reliable ignition, improved shot-to-shot uniformity, and improved accuracy for both competitive shooters and hunting aficionados. Reloder TS 15.5 is highly adaptable and perfect for a broad spectrum of rifle calibers and shooting disciplines.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Rifle Powder Market

The rifle powder market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type Of Powder: Single Base, Double Base, Ball Powder, Flake Powder

2) By Grade Of Powder: Competitive Grade, Standard Grade, Military Grade

3) By Packaging Type: Bulk Packaging, Box Packaging, Bottle Packaging, Custom Packaging

4) By Application: Target Shooting, Hunting, Competitive Shooting, Reloading

5) By End User: Individual Consumers, Military And Defense, Law Enforcement Agencies, Outdoor Sports Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Single Base Powder: Nitrocellulose-Based, Extruded (Stick) Powder, Granular Form, Clean-Burning Variants

2) By Double Base Powder: Nitrocellulose + Nitroglycerin Blends, High-Velocity Rifle Loads, Reduced Flash Formulations, Temperature-Stable Variants

3) By Ball Powder: Spherical Granules, Flattened Ball Powder, Low-Flash Military-Grade Powder, High-Load Density Variants

4) By Flake Powder: Flattened Disc-Shaped Granules, Fast-Burning Handgun And Rifle Loads, Reduced Fouling Types, High-Energy Variants For Short-Barrel Rifles

Rifle Powder Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the Rifle Powder Global Market Report. The report predicts its growth status for 2025. The report encompasses various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

