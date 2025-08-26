Radar Link Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Radar Link Market Worth?

The size of the radar link market has been expanding robustly over the recent years. It is projected to escalate from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.87 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The surge during the past years is largely due to factors like augmented adoption of network-centric warfare, global increase in military spending, an uptick in deployments of unmanned systems, higher utilization of electronic warfare systems, and a heightened requirement for encrypted communication channels.

In the upcoming years, the radar link market size is set to experience robust growth. With a predicted compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%, it is estimated to proliferate to $2.58 billion by 2029. Such growth in the projected period may be credited to factors such as the escalating deployment of autonomous military platforms, increased necessity for faultless C4ISR integration, a heightened threat of electronic warfare, a growing need for real-time data fusion systems, and rising undertakings to develop next-gen tactical data links. The forecast period will also witness significant trends including progression in radar signal processing, development in low-power radar systems, integration of radar with self-sufficient navigation, advancement in multi-band radar technology, and improvements in synthetic aperture radar (SAR).

What Are The Factors Driving The Radar Link Market?

The growth of the radar link market is anticipated to be propelled by escalating geopolitical tensions. This refers to tense political or military relationships between nations that could potentially lead to conflict or ongoing hostilities. The escalating geopolitical tension is a consequence of increased military buildups and strategic defense positioning among major global powers, causing elevated regional security worries. During periods of geopolitical tension, a radar link enhances defense preparedness by offering real-time surveillance and seamless coordination between systems. This allows for swift threat detection and reaction, bolstering border control and tactical decisions. For instance, Al Mayadeen, a Lebanon-based satellite news television channel, reported in June 2025, that armed conflicts peaked at 59 in 2023 and further escalated to 61 in 2024. Thus, escalating geopolitical tensions are fuelling the growth of the radar link market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Radar Link Market?

Major players in the Radar Link Global Market Report 2025 include:

• RTX Corporation

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc.

• Textron Systems Corporation

• Amphenol Corporation

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Indra Sistemas S.A.

• Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Radar Link Sector?

Leading firms in the radar link industry are concentrating on producing advanced goods such as double-frequency ice-penetrating radar devices to improve applications for subsurface imaging capabilities. A double-frequency ice-penetrating radar uses two separate frequencies to scan below ice and exhibit hidden subsurface properties. This increases the accuracy by which the thickness of the ice, internal stratification, and topography beneath glaciers and polar ice sheets are measured. For example, in October 2024, Heliospace, an American aerospace company, sent its portable radar antennas into space on the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Europa Clipper mission. These antennas, designed to operate on dual frequencies, help analyze Europa's icy shell and underground ocean. These antennas are attached to the edges of the spacecraft's solar array in a compact manner and once in space, they unfold to form substantial dipole arrays.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Radar Link Market Share?

The radar link market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Link Type: Electronic Link, Optical Link, Other Link Types

2) By Component: Antenna, Diplexer, Transmitter, Phase Lock Loop, Receiver, Processor, Other Components

3) By Application: Airborne, Naval, Space, Land, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Electronic Link: Radio Frequency (RF) Links, Microwave Links, Millimeter-Wave Links, Satellite Communication Links, Tactical Data Links, Secure Encrypted Links

2) By Optical Link: Free-Space Optical (FSO) Links, Fiber Optic Links, Laser Communication Systems, Photonic Radar Links, Infrared Links

3) By Other Link Types: Acoustic Links, Quantum Communication Links, Hybrid Radio Frequency (RF) Or Optical Links, Magnetic Induction Links, Underwater Electromagnetic Links

What Are The Regional Trends In The Radar Link Market?

In the 2025 Radar Link Global Market Report, North America emerged as the biggest market in 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to record the most accelerated growth during the projected period. The report encompasses an analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

