WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Patent Analytics Market Reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2032 Growing at 14% CAGR Globally. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global patent analytics market was valued at $1.0 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14% from 2024 to 2032.

Patent analytics is the process of analyzing patent-related data to extract valuable insights for businesses, researchers, and legal professionals. It involves studying large volumes of patent information to identify trends, innovations, and opportunities within specific industries or technology areas. Patent analytics helps organizations make informed decisions regarding intellectual property (IP) strategy, competitive positioning, research and development (R&D), and market entry.The patent analytics market is segmented into services, components, enterprise size, industry verticals, and regions. In terms of services, the market is fragmented into patent landscapes/white space analysis, patent strategy and management, and patent valuation. On the basis of components, it is categorized into software and services. Depending on the enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, it is classified into BFSI, IT & telecom, automotive, healthcare, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The major players operating in the patent analytics market include Clarivate Analytics, Intricate Research, IDTechEx Ltd, Anaqua Inc., Wynne-Jones IP Limited, Ocean Tomo LLC, Harrity & Harrity LLP, IP Wagon Pvt. Ltd., PatentSight GmbH, Excelon IP.

In February 2024, MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal") partnered with Relecura. The partnership establishes MaxVal as a reseller of Relecura's services. The partnership also enables MaxVal to integrate Relecura's solutions into MaxVal's flagship IP management platform, Symphony.In May 2023, IamIP partnered with Patentest. This partnership signifies a notable milestone for both companies and paves the way not only for growth and innovation in the Intellectual Property landscape but also for more exciting opportunities for the users of the platform.

In August 2024, the U.S. Government launched the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) Center open beta for filing notices of opposition. An opposition is a TTAB proceeding in which an individual may challenge the registration of a trademark.In June 2024, USPTO signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the UK IP office to provide a framework for collaboration between the two offices on policies relating to standard essential patents (SEPs).

The patent analytics market study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2024-2032.More than 1,500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major patent analytics industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. 