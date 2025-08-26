Pet Milk Market is expected to exceed $173.1 million by 2027, driven by a CAGR of 6.9%

Pet Milk Market

Humanization of pets, lack of adequate colostrum, and urbanization and shifting toward nuclear families fuel the growth of the global pet milk market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pet milk market size was estimated at $116.3 million in 2019 and is expected to generate $173.1 million by 2027, registering with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2027.Humanization of pets, lack of adequate colostrum, and urbanization and shifting toward nuclear families drive the growth of the global pet milk market. On the other hand, stringent government norms and high mortality rate of pets impede the growth to some extent. However, growing popularity of pet café and premuimization of pet milk are expected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the future.Download Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10842 on-going trend of pet humanization, shift toward nuclear families due to urbanization, growth in rate of pet population, and rise in trend of pet adoption are crucial factors responsible for growth of the global pet milk market. The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has also led to increase in adoption of companion animals such as dogs and cats as people across the globe were in self-isolation at their homes. The e-commerce segment has positively impacted the overall pet food supply chain as the entire pet food industry witnessed approximately 6% surge in the revenue. These factors are expected to boost the pet milk market during the forecast period.Pet milk or pet milk replacers are used as substitute for pet mother’s milk (colostrum) to feed neonate puppies and kittens. When a mother dog or mother cat is not present or not capable of producing milk due to poor health conditions or sometimes if mother milk is available in insufficient quantity then pet milk replacers are used as they provides neonate dogs and cats with essential nutrients and proteins required for survival, growth, and development.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pet-milk-market/purchase-options The global pet milk market is analyzed across pet type, product form, distribution channel, and region. By pet type, the dog segment accounted for the major share in 2019, holding around half of the global pet milk market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Simultaneously, the cat segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2027.By region, the market across North America held the major share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global pet milk market, and will lead the trail by 2027. The region is also anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10842 Growth in trend of owning a companion animal such as dogs and cats is gaining much more popularity than before due to factors such as physical and mental health related benefits and improved social status. Owning a pet can reduce stress, boost confidence, keep heart healthy, and help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These are scientifically proven facts that encourage people to own pets. Hence, rise in adoption of pets is a vital factor that propels growth of the pet milk market.The key market players analyzed in the global pet milk industry report include Beaphar, B.V., Grober Nutrition, Inc., Petlife International Ltd., Fetch For Pets, LLC, Pet Ag, Inc., Milk Products, Inc., Manna Pro Products, LLC, Royal Canin U.S.A., Inc., Versele-Laga, N.V., and Toplife Formula Pvt. Ltd. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.Trending Reports:Greek Yogurt Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/greek-yogurt-market-A06295 Cultured Buttermilk Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cultured-buttermilk-market-A16931 Ice Cream Ingredients Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ice-cream-ingredients-market-A13619

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.