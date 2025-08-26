The Salem Pain Clinic in Canada Uses Demographics-Targeted Therapies To Enhance Outcomes and Safety; Per New Research

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

Gender-Targeted and Age-Targeted Therapies Offer Precision Care For Substance Misuse Therapy; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, Salem Pain Clinic, BC, Canada

When we tailor care to gender and age, we don't just treat the patient; we protect families, livelihoods, workplaces, and the public” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic provides evidence-based care that is not just about reducing pain but about tailoring care to the person behind the symptoms. Grounded in clinical observation and supported by peer-reviewed research, the clinic recognizes that gender and age are not just demographic details but central to building effective, equitable, and safety-centered therapy plans. The clinical research was recently published in the SVOA Medical Research journal.Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade led the peer-reviewed clinical research study at the Salem Pain Clinic. The study, which followed over 1,200 patients between 2018 and 2025, uncovered strong patterns in how different genders and age groups experience, respond to, and require support in pain and substance misuse treatment. These findings guide the clinic’s customized approach, ensuring every patient receives care that resonates with their physiological, psychological, and social context.One of the most significant findings from the study was that 82% of patients in the family safety/custody therapy subgroup were women, with many being young adults or early middle-aged. These women sought care in the context of child custody evaluations, domestic safety concerns, or substance misuse recovery related to caregiving roles. The clinic provides trauma-informed, family-centered pain and recovery programs designed specifically to support women navigating complex health and family challenges. The clinic collaborates with legal systems, social workers, and child protection services to create care plans that demonstrate fitness and readiness for parental responsibilities. This gender-targeted approach enhances outcomes while promoting stability in vulnerable households.The study also revealed that 69% of patients in both the workplace safety and road fitness therapy subgroups were male, with the majority falling in the early adult to middle-aged bracket. These individuals were often referred due to concerns related to sedating medications, occupational risk, substance use, or driving impairments. To address this need, the clinic provides therapy programs for men that focus on job rehabilitation, assessing physical abilities, and gradually reducing opioid use based on the demands of their physical work. They also provide structured driving fitness assessments for men referred by employers, physicians, or transportation authorities. These programs are goal-driven, recovery-oriented, and designed to minimize relapse, re-injury, or public safety risk.Pain, function, and risk vary greatly across life stages. The research underscored that younger patients were more likely to appear in the family and occupational therapy subgroups, while middle-aged individuals predominated in the driving fitness and workplace safety domains. The clinic translates this insight into age-responsive clinical pathways. Young adults benefit from strength-based, digitally supported therapy that integrates behavioral counseling, vocational planning, and social support. Middle-aged patients often require coordinated care that balances medical therapy with employment, family, and driving responsibilities. Older adults, though a smaller subgroup, are supported through pain care that minimizes medication-related sedation and preserves independence. By customizing care by age, the clinic improves clinical outcomes and enhances safety across multiple sectors.Gender-targeted and age-targeted pain therapy is not just a clinical preference, but it's a public safety imperative. By recognizing how risk factors, substance use patterns, and functional limitations manifest across demographics, pain clinicians prevent accidents, reduce relapse, and build safer communities. This aligns with value-based healthcare goals to deliver therapeutic care that supports societal safety through individualized strategies.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.ReferenceBamgbade OA, Savage KJ, Bamgbade TO, Tase NE, Bada BE, Yimam GT, Mwizero AG, Oyewole TE, Chansa M, Gitonga GG, Oluwole OJ, Thibela T, Martinez YL, Chauke GD. Pain Clinic and Societal Safety: Promoting Road Safety, Family Well-being, Workplace Safety, and Risk Management. SVOA Medical Research 2025, 3:4, 159-166.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.