Racing Drones Market to Reach $3.27 Billion by 2029 with 17.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Racing Drones Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Racing Drones Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, there has been a rapid expansion in the racing drones market. Its size is predicted to increase from $1.46 billion in 2024, to $1.72 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include the surging popularity of first-person view racing, the emergence of more drone racing leagues, a heightened use of drones in the entertainment and sports industries, the growing availability of customizable drone kits, and the reduced cost of basic racing drones.

Predictions suggest substantial acceleration in the growth of the racing drones market in the upcoming years, with its value estimated to reach $3.27 billion by 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5%. Factors fueling this momentum in the market include increased cravings for high-velocity performance drones, widespread incorporation of racing drones into youth-oriented tech schemes, a surge in racing drone broadcasts and live stream viewership, growth in drone retail outlets, and the expanding implementation of artificial intelligence for real-time flight enhancement. Forecasts for the market growth encompass the development of self-ruling racing algorithms, the merging of telemetry with wearable technology, use of blockchain for managing races, advancements in anti-collision systems, and the introduction of gamified training platforms.

Download a free sample of the racing drones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25473&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Racing Drones Market?

Racing drones market advancement is expected to be fueled by the surge in esports popularity. Esports popularity is characterized by the escalating interest and engagement in competitive video gaming among global audiences on digital and live platforms. This trend primarily stems from enhanced game accessibility and the emergence of streaming platforms enabling global audiences to participate and watch in real time. Racing drones augment esports by offering fast-paced, real-time competitive experiences that meld physical acumen with digital precision, thus captivating both gamers and spectators in immersive gameplay. For instance, the Republic of Estonia E-Residency, a government organization based in Estonia, reported that global esports viewership hit 532 million in 2022, and it's forecasted to surpass 640 million by 2025. The revenue also surpassed $1.38 billion and is set to reach $1.87 billion by 2025. Hence, the booming esports popularity is propelling the racing drones market's expansion.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Racing Drones Market?

Major players in the Racing Drones Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

• 3D Robotics Inc.

• Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

• Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.

• Parrot Drones SAS

• MJX R/C Technic Co. Ltd.

• ImmersionRC Limited

• Orqa d.o.o.

• Shenzhen iFlight Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

• Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Company Limited

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Racing Drones Market?

Major companies in the racing drones market are concentrating on the creation of technologically advanced solutions, like high-definition FPV transmission systems that enhance pilot control and speed up response times by delivering clear, no-delay video feeds. FPV transmission systems, which transmit live video from a drone's camera to the pilot's goggles or screen, facilitate first-person view flying. For instance, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd., a firm based in China introduced the O4 Air Unit Series in January 2025, setting a new record for first-person view (FPV) flight with its advanced digital video broadcasting technology and image capturing capabilities. The series boasts of state-of-the-art O4 video broadcasts, allowing ultra-low latency and up to a 15 km range for an outstanding first-person flight experience. It comes with 4K video recording at up to 120 fps (Pro model) with a 1/1.3"" sensor, elaborating on vivid details and broad dynamic scopes. Additional features complementing the series include RockSteady 3.0+ stabilization, dual antennas, compatibility with Betaflight OSD, and accessibility to DJI’s latest goggles and remote controllers.

How Is The Racing Drones Market Segmented?

The racing drones market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones, Bind And Fly Racing Drones, Almost Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones

2) By Technology: First Person View, Global Positioning System-Enabled, Autonomous, Hybrid, Electric

3) By Component Type: Airframe, Motors, Camera Or Sensors, Propellers, Battery, Flight Controller, Other Components

4) By Application: Sport Racing, Freestyle Racing, Drone Cinematography, Drone Surveillance

5) By End-User: Government Agencies, Environmental Consultancies, Real Estate Developers, Private Companies, Non-Governmental Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones: Indoor Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones, Outdoor Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones, Micro Ready-To-Fly Drones, Freestyle Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones

2) By Bind-And-Fly Racing Drones: First-Person View Bind-And-Fly Drones, Brushless Motor Bind-And-Fly Drones, Long-Range Bind-And-Fly Racing Drones, Lightweight Bind-And-Fly Drones

3) By Almost Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones: Frame Kits With Pre-Installed Electronics, Modular Almost Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones, Almost Ready-To-Fly Drones with Customization Options, Almost Ready-To-Fly Freestyle Or Acrobatic Racing Drones

View the full racing drones market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/racing-drones-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Racing Drones Market?

In the Racing Drones Global Market Report for 2025, North America led as the most significant region in 2024. Anticipations point to Asia-Pacific as the quickest expanding region during the forecast period. The market report incorporates regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Racing Drones Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Military Drone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/military-drone-global-market-report

UAV Drones Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/uav-drones-global-market-report

Combat Drone Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/combat-drone-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.